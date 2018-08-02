Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott facing $1 million lawsuit over January 2017 car crash

A man in Texas has filed a lawsuit against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a car crash that happened nearly 20 months ago.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by NBC 5 in Dallas, a man named Ronnie Bernard is suing Elliot for $1 million to help pay for the ongoing medical issues he's had to deal with since the wreck happened back in January 2017.

The incident took place just days before the Cowboys were getting set to play the Packers in a Divisional round playoff game, and Elliott even tweeted about the crash, shortly after it happened.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

Although the incident was described as a "minor" crash at the time, the lawsuit and the police report both paint a different picture. In the accident report filed by police, authorities noted that multiple airbags deployed in Elliott's GMC Yukon. Police also noted that both cars had to be towed from the scene. The lawsuit added several other details, alleging that the wreck was so bad that the two cars became wedged together and had to be pulled apart with a tow truck, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The lawsuit notes that Bernard's vehicle, a BMW 750 Sedan, sustained roughly $33,000 in damage and was eventually written off as a total loss.

In the accident report, police noted that Elliott admitted to causing the crash when he ran a red light. The lawsuit notes that Elliott hasn't disputed the fact that he was at fault in the crash.

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, expects things to blow over quickly in this case. As noted by Salzano, Texas is not a "direct action" state, which means a driver who is involved in a crash is not allowed to sue the other driver's insurance company. Instead, the person has to sue the other individual, and then the insurance company is expected to handle it from there.

"This lawsuit -- stemming from a 2017 car accident -- is between the plaintiff and Mr. Elliott's insurance company," Salzano said in a statement, via NFL.com. "Mr. Elliott was only named personally because Texas is not a 'direct action state' -- which means that a claimant cannot file directly against the insurance company but must first name the individual insured (Elliott) in order to trigger the insurance coverage."

According to Salzano, Elliott's insurance company will pay out anything that needs to be paid out.

"We expect Mr. Elliott's insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately," Salzano said.

Elliott is currently in California for Cowboys' training camp and has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Including the incident with Bernard, Elliott was involved in a total of three crashes over a three year period. Beside the January 2017 crash, Elliott was also involved in an incident in December 2015 and another one more recently, in May 2017.