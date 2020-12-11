The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week, and it appears injuries may have caught up to one of their best players. When the Cowboys released their final Week 14 injury report ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, star running back Ezekiel Elliott was listed as questionable with a calf injury. Zeke was a limited participant in practice all week, but does intend to play.

"It's more of a contusion ... like a big bruise," said Elliott, via The Dallas Morning News. "I'm sure it's going to be sore during the game, but it's Week (14). Everyone is going to be sore. I don't think it should limit me much at all.

"I mean, it might be a little tender, but I'm tough."

Elliott rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries during the Cowboys' Tuesday night, 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Pro Bowl running back says he isn't sure on which play he injured his calf, but apparently he can clearly see the bruise on his leg. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that they trust the medical staff when it comes to Elliott's status, and that they won't expose him to a situation that could affect his future (per Blogging The Boys).

Along with Elliott, cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) were also listed as questionable. Offensive tackle Cameron Erving (knee) was the only player officially ruled out. The Cowboys have had to deal with notable injuries throughout the 2020 campaign. Dak Prescott was knocked out for the season in Week 5 due to an ankle injury and the starters along the offensive line have changed seemingly every week.

Elliott has rushed for 784 yards and five touchdowns on 199 carries this season. While it hasn't been his best year, Dallas' chances to win on Sunday would certainly be affected if he is unable to suit up.