Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott offers to pay for funeral of teen football star killed by stray bullet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has offered to pay for the funeral of Jaylon McKenzie, the 14-year-old football star who died after getting hit by a stray bullet on Saturday night, McKenzie's mother told the 5 On Your Side.

According to police, McKenzie was leaving a party in Venice, Illinois near St. Louis, Missouri when he was struck by gunfire. A 15-year-old girl, who was also hit, is in critical condition, CBS News reported.

McKenzie, who played running back, receiver and defensive back, had already garnered college offers from Missouri and Illinois, according to 247 Sports. In November, Sports Illustrated included him on their list of "six teens who will rule the future in sports."

McKenzie's mother, Sukeena Gunner, said her son would often watch Elliott in an effort to improve as a football player.

"For him to reach out to me was unbelievable. Jaylon loved Ezekiel Elliott. He talked about him all the time. When Ezekiel was playing, he would sit in front of the TV. His eyes were glued to the TV, watching him," Gunner said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Just for him to reach out to me and help me in this difficult time leaves me speechless."

Elliott, who is from the area, has piled up 5,247 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns since he entered the NFL as the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 draft. No player has recorded more yards from scrimmage in that span. Elliott missed six games during the 2017 season when he finally dropped his appeal of a suspension stemming from an alleged incident of domestic violence.

Entering his fourth season, Elliott is expected to be awarded a new long-term contract at some point before his rookie deal expires.

"I think that Zeke has always had a wonderful heart," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday (before it was reported that Elliott would pay for the funeral), per the Dallas Morning News. "These players can see through anybody. All you got to do is go in the locker room, and you'll see that Zeke is inspirational. Zeke is inspirational with not only what he does on the field, but what he does in the locker room. He's a bright soul, I call him.

"There was really no doubt that some of those things that frankly reflect just a spirit of positiveness, a spirit of being alive, those kind of things took some adjusting."