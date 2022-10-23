Many Cowboys fans have clamored for the team to use Tony Pollard more. On Sunday, Dallas nearly had no choice after starting running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered what looked like a knee injury against the Lions on a play that saw his leg bend backward.

The veteran had been leading the Cowboys' backfield, but a second-quarter tackle from DeShon Elliott, in which the safety's helmet made direct contact with Elliott's right knee, left the ball-carrier on the ground for an extended amount of time. Elliott was able to return for the start of the second half, and even scored the team's first touchdown of the game.

Elliott slowly walked off the field under his own power after receiving attention from trainers. The running back seemingly also attempted to make a quick return to action, standing near coaches on the sidelines with about two minutes left in the half. He was limping after standing up, however, and appeared as if he may have hyperextended his knee, if not suffered more serious damage, during the preceding tackle.

Elliott's injury came at the tail end of a 14-yard run, his longest of the day, giving him 28 yards on seven carries before halftime. Dallas struggled as a whole offensively, despite Dak Prescott's much-anticipated return at quarterback, going 1 for 5 on third downs and managing just a single field goal before the break.

Pollard, meanwhile, has thrived in a secondary role behind Elliott. He entered Sunday's game with 292 rushing yards on the year, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, a year after totaling more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage.