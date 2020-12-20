Ezekiel Elliott has never missed an NFL game due to injury. He recently battled through an ankle injury in 2019 to remain available and attempted to do so with a calf bruise on the back end of the 2020 season, and did -- until now. Despite being limited in practice all week, the two-time NFL rushing champ predicted he'd take the field in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers. This was echoed by head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones, all expecting Elliott on the field Sunday, but the plan changed at the last minute in Dallas. Elliott has now been ruled out of the matchup with the 49ers, marking the first time it's ever happened in his career due to an issue with his health.

While the Cowboys have recently scaled back Elliott's workload a bit to account for the management of his calf bruise, one source describes to CBS Sports as "significant" and "not pretty," they've resisted the decision to sideline him due to it -- although it would've been and is still the wise call. In his absence, backup Tony Pollard will get the bulk of the work as starting running back, with promising undrafted rookie Rico Dowdle set to get a chunk of snaps as well.

In a move that could be viewed as insurance in the event Elliott was to be ruled out, the Cowboys promoted rookie fullback Sewo Olonilua from the team's practice squad on Saturday. He's expected to factor in as well on offense, even if only to a small degree.

For Elliott, the question now shifts to if this is simply a one-week sit, or more. The Cowboys are clinging to a minuscule chance of making the playoffs, and a loss to the 49ers would eliminate them entirely. Even if they win, however, they'll need a ton of help that likely includes the Washington Football Team outright collapsing in their final three games -- or a variety of other NFC teams. If the Cowboys are knocked out of the playoff hunt on Sunday, odds are greatly diminished Elliott would return in Week 16, but that's to be determined, as he continues to eye a shot at trying to rush for the fifth time in his six NFL seasons.

The 49ers didn't scheme for Pollard and Co. though, which could make for interesting football on Sunday.