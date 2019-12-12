Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: 'Who cares about an NFL rushing title if you don't make the playoffs?'

Don't talk to Ezekiel Elliott about possibly landing his third NFL rushing title in four seasons, considering the Dallas Cowboys have now suffered their second three-game losing streak of the season to fall to 6-7 on the year. He has now surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career and, despite a recent downturn in yardage, is still on pace to deliver 1,318 rushing yards and his first double-digit rushing touchdown tally since his historic rookie season.

He's currently fifth in the league in rushing, but he doesn't care, and for a very good reason.

"Win ball games, man," the All-Pro told media on Wednesday. "I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. I really don't care about that number. Who cares if you rush for 2,000 and you don't even make the playoffs?"

As they ready to host the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, Elliott and the Cowboys know their grip atop the NFC East is beginning to slip away. Thanks to the poor play throughout the rest of the division as well, the Cowboys have effectively not lost despite literally losing, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles having suffered a three-game losing streak of their own before mounting a comeback win in overtime against the lowly New York Giants on "Monday Night Football".

That victory puts very real pressure on Dallas to finally end their slide as well, or risk the entirety of the season ultimately boiling down to a looming matchup with the Eagles in Week 16, with the loser finding themselves absent from the January football schedule.

Elliott noted the team's "anger" and how "chippy" they were in practice ahead of the Cowboys clash with the Chicago Bears, but those emotions didn't become the fuel the team so desperately needs. Instead, they were again outclassed and embarrassed, but no one in the locker room is mailing it in. If the Cowboys can finally get out of their own way, they'll have a chance to get back to winning and carry momentum into the playoffs.

There's a fair amount of heat on head coach Jason Garrett and every coach on staff to help right the ship, but coaches don't miss tackles, drop catches or fail to turn around to catch screen passes. To put it plainly, players get paid to make plays, and that's not been happening lately for the Cowboys.

At this point, it's less about what another team can or can't do and more about why the Cowboys can't do what many believe they can.

"The focus should already be at an all-time high," Elliott told media on Wednesday. "There shouldn't be a next level that we can get focused. We're 6-7. We're definitely not comfortable there, and what [the Rams] do really doesn't change anything in this locker room.

"...It's all ahead of us. We control our destiny. We've just got to go out there and win ball games. Everything that's happened has already happened.

"We can't change it. We've just got to focus on now -- on this week, this game plan and go out there and win on Sunday."

If the Cowboys can land victory against the team that dismissed them in the NFC Divisional Round to halt their tailspin, it'll go a long way both in the standings and in rebuilding morale within a frustrated group of players. They'd move to 7-7 and again in sole possession of the top seat in the NFC East, with essentially only one knockout blow to the Eagles the following week standing between them and a clinching of the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Otherwise, Elliott could rush for 200 yards against the Rams, but no one would care -- especially not him -- if it comes attached to a fourth-straight loss to fall to 6-8 on the year. The bottom line is Elliott loves being fed, but he'd rather it not be empty calories.