Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will appeal his 100-mph speeding ticket
Zeke is back in the news, and not for a good reason
Ezekiel Elliott is in the news again. Elliott, who is embroiled in a league-sanctioned domestic violence investigation and may or may not have been involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar over the weekend, is now appealing a misdemeanor conviction for speeding.
According to ESPN.com, citing court documents, Elliott's Dodge Charger was clocked doing 100 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas, back in April. In late June, Elliott entered a plea of no contest to the speeding charge, thus waiving the right to trial. His plea was accepted on July 5, but an appeal was filed on July 14.
A speeding ticket for going 30 miles an hour over the speed limit is not troubling in isolation, but at this point, the pattern of continual trouble and misbehavior with the NFL's leading rusher has to be concerning to anyone that isn't an in-the-tank Cowboys (or Ohio State) apologist.
While under investigation for domestic violence, Elliott has visited a Seattle marijuana shop, pulled down a woman's shirt while on the top of a parade float, potentially been involved in a bar altercation and been clocked going 100 miles an hour in his car. The latest of these incidents came after he claimed that he was "just trying to learn to stay out the way. Whatever you do is going to be seen." He has not been successful in sticking to that maxim.
The NFL is still deliberating whether or not to suspend Elliott, and it seems assured that it will weigh not just the evidence in the domestic violence investigation but also the pattern of behavior he has displayed since that point. The betting public feels pretty strongly that Elliott will in fact be suspended, pushing the odds from +130 to -175 in a very short period of time over the weekend.
