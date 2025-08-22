Two teams looking for their first 2025 NFL preseason win will face off Friday as the Dallas Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams missed the playoffs last season, with Dallas finishing 7-10 and Atlanta finishing 8-9. The Cowboys have given up 31 points twice in preseason losses to the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, while the Falcons have fallen short against the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. Neither team has played their starting quarterbacks through two preseason games.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 8 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Falcons odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 36.5. The Cowboys are also -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line, while the Falcons are +130 underdogs. Before making any Falcons vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume NFL betting expert who has worked in the industry since 2005. Anyone who has followed him while using online sportsbooks promos and betting apps could be way up.

Here are Matt Severance's best bets for Cowboys vs. Falcons on Friday:

Under 36.5

Cowboys -2.5

Under 36.5 (-115)

The expert notes that both Raheem Morris and Brian Schottenheimer don't appear to be playing any of their starters in Friday's game. With no first-string firepower on the field, namely Dak Prescott and his receiving corps, this game is a good candidate for the Under.

Cowboys -2.5 (-112)

"Dating to his days at Tampa Bay, Morris-coached teams are now 5-12 SU (0-5 with Atlanta) and 6-11 ATS in the preseason," Severance said. He adds that Schottenheimer is 0-2 ATS through his first two preseason games at the helm for Dallas, but that "Schottenheimer at least brings consistency on the offensive side of the ball having been promoted from OC."

