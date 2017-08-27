Cowboys fear LB Anthony Hitchens done for season with injury

***UPDATE as of 10:30pm CST:

#Cowboys fear starting LB Anthony Hitchens suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources say. MRI coming. A potential big loss on D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2017

It looks like, pending an MRI, the third-year linebacker could be done for the year.

More details to come as they become available.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The Dallas Cowboys aren't immune to the preseason injury bug.

The rarely-healthy Chaz Green is doing nothing to help shake the stigma, after going down in practice this week with cramps. He'd return in time to prove to the team he deserved a shot at starting against the Oakland Raiders, but not for long.

**Follow @VoiceOfTheStar on Twitter for up-to-the-second news and analysis!**

Late in the second quarter, Green went down with a possible injury and headed straight for the Cowboys' locker room. It remains to be seen if it's another bout of cramps, as the medical staff is evaluating him currently.

Worse still is the fact the Cowboys also lost starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who went down shortly after Green. The third-year LB was clutching his right knee and in obvious pain, and was assisted to the locker room by the team's training staff.

The last thing the Cowboys can afford is to lose a starter on defense, and they're hoping for the best with Hitchens.

Rookie cornerback Duke Thomas is also in the locker room being looked at with potential injury.

More details to come as they become available.

The Cowboys are gearing up for a run at Super Bowl 52! Don’t miss any breaking news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Cowboys newsletter!