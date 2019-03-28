Cowboys finalize trade for Robert Quinn, sending a 2020 sixth-round pick to Dolphins

The Cowboys have added a pass rusher, finalizing on Thursday a trade for two-time Pro Bowler Robert Quinn, who played for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 after spending his first seven seasons with the Rams.

As part of the deal, which has Dallas sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to Miami, Quinn will get a new one-year, $9.2 million deal from the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys, who don't have a first-round pick because they sent it to Oakland as part of the Amari Cooper trade, have needs along the defensive line. We had them bolstering the unit in our most recent two-round mock draft, but with Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely and Demarcus Lawrence reportedly looking for $22 million a year, Dallas needed to do something in the interim.

In 16 games in Miami in 2018, Quinn had 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Quinn spent his first seven seasons with the Rams, where he logged 62.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles. His most productive season came in 2013 when he had 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

It's been 54 weeks since the Rams traded him to the Dolphins in exchanged for a 2018 fourth-round pick. The teams also exchanged sixth-rounders. Los Angeles selected Michigan State center Brian Allen, who appeared in 13 games (no starts) as a rookie, with the additional fourth-rounder.

The Cowboys defense ranked ninth last season, according to Football Outsiders, and the defensive line was third against the run but just 27th in rushing the quarterback.