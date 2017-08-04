Cowboys find new candidate for their backfield in former fullback Rod Smith

If Ezekiel Elliott does end up serving a suspension, the Cowboys have no shortage of running backs able to carry the load. With Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman already on the roster, a new name broke into the conversation at Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game: fullback-turned-running back Rod Smith.

Smith, an Ohio State grad, had 18 carries for 64 yards, continuing an impressive offseason in his first year as a true running back in the NFL. Due to that offseason, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett felt it prudent to reward Smith.

"We wanted to give the bulk of the snaps at running back to Rod," Garrett said, per the team's official website. "He got a lot of snaps, he got a lot of carries in the game. I thought he handled himself well."

The Hall of Fame Game, of course, is hardly the end-all be-all for player performance, but it's an important first step to see how a player does in a live game situation. Smith, who played with Elliott at Ohio State, pulled off Elliott's patented hurdle on a Cardinals' defender before dubbing it the "Zeke Leap."

Those who have been following the Cowboys shouldn't be surprised by the development. Word around Cowboys camp was that Smith had more or less usurped the third spot from Morris already. However, it may have been surprising to see how effective he was early on, particularly for a player that so rarely gets a large workload.

Smith made his mark on the Hall of Fame Game. USATSI

Smith said that he hadn't gotten that many carries "since high school" after the game.

"I was eager. I was fired up. I didn't want to come out," he said. "When they finally pulled me out, I didn't want to come out at all. But for the most part, I felt like I did decent. Still got a lot more to do."

Depending on what happens with Zeke, Smith may have a lot more to do. The third running back slot in Dallas should be a hotly contested position. For Smith, a third-year player that hasn't run often, it's a coveted role, as players that run behind the Dallas offensive line have a tendency to pick up yards in bunches.

"He's playing with more and more confidence, and you see that," Garrett said. "It wasn't always pretty, but I thought he handled himself well -- both in the run game and the pass game."

For Smith's part, he thought that he did alright being a ball-carrier as opposed to a lead blocker.

"I just feel comfortable, being back at running back," he said. "When I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I can always do something special -- something good can always happen when I've got it."

A lot more good things may end up happening for Smith if he continues his success, especially for a team with the reputation of the Cowboys.