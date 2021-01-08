The Mike Nolan experience is over in Dallas as CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker reports that the club has fired their now former defensive coordinator on Friday. This ends just a one-year stint for Nolan on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff and it was a season to forget on that side of the ball. On top of Nolan, defensive line coach Jim Tomsula has also been relieved of his duties.

"I am appreciative of my relationships with both Mike and Jim, and I am grateful for the contributions that both of them made to our team under difficult circumstances in 2020, " said McCarty, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "These are never easy decisions to make, and we wish them, and their families, the very best in the future."

By how Dallas performed on defense throughout the 2020 season, this is hardly a surprising outcome. Nolan's defense had bottom of the barrel marks essentially across the board. The 29.6 points allowed per game ranked as the fifth-highest in the league. Dallas also allowed 158.8 rushing yards per game, which was the second-most in the NFL and likely the key reason why Tomsula has also been shown the door.

"You know, I don't even think about it," Nolan told reporters back in mid-December when asked about being on the hot seat. "I just take it a day at a time anyway. It's really not -- I prefer not to even answer the question just because it's not what's on my mind. We just take it a day at a time and try to win this week's game against San Francisco, and whatever happens after the season happens."

As Walker reported back on Dec.. 20, Dallas' struggles on defense had owner Jerry Jones "secretly fuming behind the scenes for weeks" and "much of his fury is being aimed toward" Nolan. With that in mind, it seemed like only a matter of time before Nolan was told to exit stage right and that time has now come.

A potential in-house replacement at defensive coordinator which Dallas could turn to, Walker suggests, is George Edwards, who is the former defensive coordinator of the Vikings and currently a Senior Defensive Assistant for the Cowboys. Given his experience and familiarity with McCarthy and the roster, that's a logical next step that could be taken.