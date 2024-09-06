FRISCO, Texas -- Starting a rookie at left tackle in Week 1 isn't the way Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would draw it up, but that's exactly what's happening in the case of Cowboys' first-round pick Tyler Guyton against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"I think clearly if you look in the coaching 101 handbook, it doesn't say 'yep, play those guys in week one. that's on page 16.' That's not in the gig," McCarthy said sarcastically on Thursday. "You definitely would like to see these guys get used to the repetition of a pro season. You've got to remember these guys are getting ready to play in their first away game, their first NFL game and really, this is in the middle of their first real week of preparation, so I do think regularity, training, how you build up to a game is very important for all players, especially your young players. So definitely, I'd prefer that they didn't play until later in the season, but then you can flip that conversation around and say 'well, why would you want the rookies playing in December and January when those are obviously very, very important games?' I just think it's the nature of our business."

However, Guyton isn't just dipping his toe into the proverbial NFL pool by starting in Week 1. He's cannon-balling in with a matchup against Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"I know Myles is going to go out there and get on Guyton a little bit," Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said on Wednesday. ... "Man one thing I always love about a rusher is 'how do you rush even when your rushes aren't good or you feel like you're off your game?' He's one of the more relentless. Myles, just relentless man. They don't care where they are at. Myles is like me, man, he has such a great acceleration and his power, strength, which makes him exceptional. It's like ridiculous."

That's why McCarthy has tasked Parsons with being a mentor for Guyton from the start of training camp out at training camp in Oxnard, California. No need for a scout team simulation of a top-flight pass rusher when Dallas has their own in Parsons.

"I had a conversation with Micah early in training camp. Just the work he was going to have against Tyler," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "It benefits both ways. obviously, he's going to be playing against some tackles that's Tyler's body type [6'7, 322 pounds]. That's the whole component of iron sharpens iron. So that part has been good. Myles is a tremendous player. He's been doing it for quite some time. He just has it all. He has the physical gifts, the motor, the know how, they do a really good job of moving him around. He's not a stationary target. Different looks, things they do to him, things they do away from him. It will be a big challenge on Sunday."

Parsons and Guyton took turns beating each other in team drills out in Oxnard, matchups that in their own words, sharpened each other's games, exactly what McCarthy was hoping.

"You get to gauge yourself as a player," Guyton said of facing Garrett on Sunday. "I've played against Micah [in practice]. Got Maxx Crosby [in the preseason]. Now I get to block Myles Garrett. I feel like I'm just gauging myself and seeing what I can do and what I can't do. ... "I definitely got my feet wet. I feel like he's [Parsons] the best pass rusher in the league, possibly ever. So losing to him is also a win and figuring out what you like and what you don't like about reps is good."

The three-time All-Pro is one of only five players to rack up at least 40 sacks (40.5) in his first three NFL seasons, and with just 9.5 in 2024, Parsons would become the sixth player since individual sacks became an officially tracked metric in 1982 to have at least 50 sacks in his first four seasons. Couldn't ask for a much better teaching tool for a young left tackle than Parsons.

"Of course Guyton knows how I feel, and I kind of tell him, 'man if you feel like you can stay in front of me, you can stay in front of anyone,'" Parsons said. "'You're strong enough. It's just all about understanding technique, playing when you're tired, the mental side of it, staying tight with your technique and things like that.' Even telling him, 'Bro, you're so long and fast that switch it up, bro.' I was like, 'bro, you got to realize this is a chess match. Before, you have to think who was in front of me.'"

Eight-time Pro bowl left tackle Tyron Smith was in front of Parsons in practice for his first three seasons in the league before signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason. His departure directly led to Guyton being Dallas' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Smith mentored Parsons early on, and now Parsons is doing the same for Guyton.

'"He [Guyton] was like, 'Well I saw you beat Tyron.' I said,' that's different'" Parsons said. "'Tyron taught me how to beat him. So, I'm trying to teach you to slow me down at least.' So it's all about the process, and he's going to continue to get better. I think this week is going to be a really good test for him."

However, Guyton isn't nervous for his matchup because of that aforementioned preparation with Parsons.

"I don't," Guyton said when asked if gets nervous.

Ever?

"Never been a nervous guy."

Why not?

"Preparation," he said. "It's more football. Always excited about football. Same as every game. Prepare the right way."

"I'd say the biggest thing is routine," Guyton said. Doing day in day out the right things. Taking care of your body, studying your plays, treating every day like it's a game day, so no matter who your opponent is just preparing the right way."

It also helps that Guyton's routine and preparation has evolved this offseason as he has learned from nine-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin and Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith.

"He's very mature as an individual. He's come in with the right attitude," Smith said of Guyton on Thursday. " He works hard every day, he lifts up the team every day. That's one thing I love seeing a young guy is a young guy who's vocal even at our first joint practice, his first joint practice against the Rams. He got up in the pass rush and he had to go. You hear him screaming and yelling. I love to see that as a player because that shows he's confident who he is. He understands who he is. Huge, athletic guy, extremely smart, extremely talented. The sky is the limit for him. It's just a matter of execution."

"I think the big plus there is their routine," Guyton said when asked what's most valuable about learning from Martin and Smith. "I get to see what they do day in and day out, why they've been such dominant players, and it's kind of normal here. It's a routine thing like everybody falls in line with the routine. Everybody else is doing, so it just keeps the wheels going."

All that's left now for Guyton is to keep his wheels moving against Garrett, one of the league's most ferocious pass-rushers. Time for Guyton to dive into the pool that is NFL football head first.

"I think he has awesome moves, and he's a genetic freak," Guyton said of Garrett. "He's a great player."