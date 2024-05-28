NFL teams continued organized team activities (OTAs) Tuesday, but the Dallas Cowboys were not among them, cancelling the day's in-person work after severe storms in North Texas left their training facility at the 91-acre The Star complex without power, as the Dallas Morning News reports.

High winds swept through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday, with some gusts reportedly reaching 80 miles per hour and various properties sustaining damage. The Star, which has served as the Cowboys' expansive Frisco headquarters since 2016, was just one of many buildings to endure a power outage Tuesday.

The Cowboys' second full week of OTAs is now scheduled to begin Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was not present at the start of Cowboys OTAs this offseason, was recently seen working out on his own with Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman. But star pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to be in attendance, per NBC Sports, while eligible for his own contract extension.