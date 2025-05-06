Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised a handful of "substantive trades" before the 2025 NFL Draft, but those have yet to come to fruition. Until then, Jones might turn to an old friend instead, as the Cowboys and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper now have mutual interest in a reunion, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys' top priority is finalizing an eventual contract extension for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, Jeremy Fowler reported Monday on "SportsCenter," but their budgeting for that deal could leave room for a wide receiver addition. Cooper just happens to be available and have a history with the team.

The 30-year-old pass catcher has endured a quiet free agency since hitting the open market in March, with previous reports indicating NFL teams had strong concerns about his remaining upside after an unremarkable half-season stint with the Buffalo Bills to close the 2024 campaign.

Still, the Cowboys could arguably use more help opposite CeeDee Lamb out wide, with Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin currently slated as the club's top secondary options. Veteran Brandin Cooks departed via free agency, leaving quarterback Dak Prescott without a bona fide No. 2 outlet.

Cooper had some of his most productive NFL seasons with Dallas from 2019-2021 after arriving via trade. The five-time Pro Bowler had 725 yards in just nine games during his first year with the Cowboys, then eclipsed 1,100 yards in each of the next two seasons, helping the team advance to two playoff appearances. He was later traded to the Cleveland Browns, for whom he played two and a half seasons.