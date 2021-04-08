With only three weeks left before the 2021 NFL Draft arrives, the Dallas Cowboys are doing a bit more tinkering in free agency. As expected, they weren't the most active team when the doors flew open in March, but finally locking in two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott to a multi-year deal was an A+ move, followed by two other notable signings in safeties Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Things have again quieted down as they prepare to decide who they'll select at No. 10 on April 29 -- be it Patrick Surtain, II or Jaycee Horn or the unlikely-to-fall Kyle Pitts (or or or), but they've now signed Jeremy Sprinkle to help tighten a loose screw in their tight end unit, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sprinkle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team, who selected him with the 154th-overall pick out of Arkansas -- Jerry Jones' beloved alma mater. The 6-foot-5, 255 pound tight end remained with Washington throughout the entirety of his rookie contract, hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason ffor the first time in his young career.

Primarily viewed as a blocker, his immediate role could be to replace Blake Bell, a.k.a. "The Belldozer", who recently left Dallas to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after spending just a year with the Cowboys. In his four seasons stationed in D.C., Sprinkle produced 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns but, again, it's his blocking that intrigues the Cowboys; and the fact he's proven he can be durable at the NFL level and is no stranger to playing time.

To the latter point, he's been active in every game over the previous three seasons and 59 in total, taking the field as a starter in 33 of those contests. Additionally, having logged 804 special teams snaps (1,307 on offense) for Washington, he provides talent for both offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel -- Fassel currently in the midst of a special teams overhaul that includes punter Bryan Anger being added to the Dallas roster on the same day as Sprinkle.

He'll play in tandem with Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, helping the Cowboys round out their tight end rotation.