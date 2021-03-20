As explained by CBS Sports on early Friday morning, the third and tertiary wave of NFL free agency is when the Dallas Cowboys would truly begin getting to work, and so they have. The club signed not one or two, but three defensive linemen to the team -- Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham -- more clearly revealing their blueprint going forward. Their next order of business is to remain focused on defense but to begin shifting focus to the secondary, attempting to execute that portion of the plan by making a pitch at three of the top safeties on the open market.

The team has had interest in both Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee since early January, when Dan Quinn went from former Atlanta Falcons head coach to current defensive coordinator in Dallas. Having spoken with both frequently over the past several weeks, the Cowboys will now host both for a visit for Kazee next week, sources tell CBS Sports, and have already put an offer on the table for Neal. He is now reportedly choosing between them and the New York Jets -- per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

They're also set to host Malik Hooker, a separate source revealed to CBS Sports on Friday, as they dive headfirst into trying to resolve the need at the position beside breakout star Donovan Wilson.

The goal is to sign at least two of the three, contingent upon what happens with incumbent free safety Xavier Woods. Woods is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and saw his value take a hit in a down contract year under the now-fired Mike Nolan, but showed a lot of promise heading into last season. There is enough there for the Cowboys to have interest in re-signing Woods, but that might quickly go out of the window if they can strike a deal with Neal, Kazee and/or Hooker.

There's a caveat on Neal, however, because he does have some interest in potentially moving from safety to weakside linebacker (WILL). That would give the Cowboys major flexibility in where they play him, but it's up to Neal to decide if he wants to flex in Dallas or fully commit to linebacker in New York, the latter also likely offering more money but it coming attached to a state tax absent in Texas and lacking the established relationship that exists between Neal and Quinn.

All of that said, you can understand why he's taking a moment to weigh the two teams against each other.

As for Kazee, who would join the Cowboys almost exclusively as a free safety, is viewed by many as an upgrade over Woods, particularly in the stickiness of his hands. The 27-year-old was once the NFL co-interceptions leader after reeling in seven interceptions in 2017, and for the takeaway-thirsty Cowboys, the fit is ready-made -- adding to the fact it was Quinn who drafted him in Atlanta and then coached him up to the career-best year as an NFL ballhawk.

They're hoping he doesn't leave the building without a deal next week, but their insurance against losing out on him and/or Neal is Hooker, who has a ton of talent but saw his 2020 season derailed by a torn Achilles. A former 15th-overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Hooker is the same age as Kazee and with a similarly high upside, but the Cowboys want to dig a little deeper into the medical situation on Hooker. That's understandable, of course, but if he gets the green light medically and is healthy in 2021, he could be a Day One impact player in Dallas.

Hooker grabbed seven interceptions in his first three seasons as a Colt, along with 76 combined tackles before playing in just two games in 2020. He's working to get back to prime form and has the youth on his side to do it, as he and the Cowboys ready to sit down and have a detailed discussion about his health, fit and possible financial investment.

Should the Cowboys follow up their list of defensive line signings with even one of these grabs, let alone two of them, they'd be in great shape to enter the 2021 draft able to flex more freely when they're on the clock, but still having a glaring hole at CB2 to fill -- with the 10th-overall pick in hand to solve that problem.

They have a plan, and while it predictably took a few days for it to begin manifesting in free agency -- having already retained key players of their own -- they're now chugging along at full steam.