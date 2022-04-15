While the Dallas Cowboys continue to sift through one of their more controversial offseasons in recent memory, they do so with the understanding that the business of football must still be conducted and, to that end, Hunter Niswander has now found himself on the receiving end of bad news this week. The veteran punter was notified of his release on Thursday, the team announced, making him a free agent to sign with any NFL team who might need his services.

The news comes not long after the Cowboys were successful in re-signing Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger, who they initially believed would be too pricey to remain in Dallas. Anger had a stellar season in 2021 while Niswander, who was acquired in 2020 following injury to his predecessor, Chris Jones, recovered from back surgery that cost him the entirety of the season.

Niswander was still on the 2022 roster as insurance against losing Anger, but with Anger having signed a three-year deal to remain in Dallas through the 2024 season, there was no need to keep Niswander on the payroll -- despite the fact he's now fully recovered from his back injury. Niswander's path to the Cowboys began as a standout for Northwestern that led him to the role for D.C. Defenders of the now defunct but soon-to-be again reborn XFL, with Dallas taking notice of him following the implosion of that league.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, the 27-year-old must now find a new home in the NFL.