Cowboys free agency: Dallas shopping DL market heavily, interests include Dontari Poe and Damon Harrison

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys defensive line, it's all about rebuilding and improving upon a unit that was mostly disappointing in 2019. Under new head coach Mike McCarthy and his add-on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the team has already started to do just that -- signing five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a three-year, $18 million with $9 million in guaranteed money. Only days after getting McCoy on paper, they're back in the market to bring in additional help, having their eyes on several top-tier free agents.

As the second wave of NFL free agency gets underway, the Cowboys are reportedly looking into Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pennel and Damon "Snacks" Harrison, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Harrison recently reminded CBS Sports he "already lives in Dallas" -- a comment that came attached to a cowboy emoji -- and a source confirms the interest is mutual between Harrison and the Cowboys. Should nothing come to fruition with Harrison, the other names on this list are equally interesting, as the club searches to upgrade the 1-tech position left of center. Suh, Pennel and Poe would aid in that regard, and they've reportedly already begun discussions with Poe -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- with talks seemingly progressing toward a possible deal.

In the end, as is usually the case with the Cowboys, it'll be as much about price as anything; and if they believe Poe (or any of the others, named or unnamed) provide a good value to go along with the need -- they'll pull the trigger.

If not, then not.

Harrison was recently released by the Detroit Lions and was so unsettled by his time in Michigan that he considered retirement, but pulled back on that thought when he hit the open market. He's open to playing for the Cowboys and bringing hist First-Team All Pro prowess to the table, but so is Poe, who's a former Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler in his own right. Poe has the advantage of youth on his side -- being two years younger than Harrison and four years younger than Suh.

He's one year older than Pennel but boasts a better resume.

So if Poe happens to get the nod, you'll know why (his combination of age plus resume justifies a longer-termed contract). If not, it's because the Cowboys have options and don't have to pay more than they'd like to fill a need based on who else is available at the moment. They're simply focused on making sure they reduce the need drastically at nose tackle ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, to allow them a chance to focus on other needs like cornerback -- to replace the departed Byron Jones -- and safety.

With the expectation Randy Gregory returns from suspension and with Tyrone Crawford back from injury, things are shaping up nicely for the Cowboys not long after losing both Robert Quinn and Maliek Collins in free agency, assuming they close the deal on one of the aforementioned guys. Should they land one of them and retain Antwaun Woods, who's proven himself a capable starter in his own right, the Cowboys will have shored up the position in a major way for 2020.