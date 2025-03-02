The Dallas Cowboys have several big-name free agents they will have to make decisions on, including star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. It's no secret that Jerry Jones would like to keep him in the fold following his career year. In fact, ESPN reports that the Cowboys plan to place the franchise tag on Odighizuwa if the two parties cannot agree to a long-term deal by the Tuesday, March 4 deadline.

If Odighizuwa were to play on the one-year tag, he would make a fully-guaranteed $25,122,000 in 2025, per Over The Cap. We have already seen one team utilize the franchise tag, as the Kansas City Chiefs slapped it on star offensive guard Trey Smith last week. Teams who utilize the tag will have until July 15 to reach a multi-year deal with the player.

Odighizuwa recorded the second-most pressures among defensive tackles last season with 60, trailing only Chris Jones' 74. Odighizuwa registered more pressures and a higher pressure rate than Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter in 2024, to go along with 47 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 17 games played.

"Obviously Osa has done a terrific job for us," new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week, via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's a terrific young player. He does everything right. As those communications keep going, it's never done until it's done. He's a guy we would love to have back."

The Cowboys selected Odighizuwa in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of UCLA. In 67 career games played, he has recorded 13.5 sacks for Dallas.