The 2025 Dallas Cowboys defense was a disaster, ranking 30th in the NFL in yards allowed and 32nd -- also known as dead last -- in points allowed. The unit undermined the entire operation for a team that fielded one of the league's best offenses, to the point that owner/general manager Jerry Jones believes the decrepit defense robbed his team of a potential playoff run.

"I'll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there's no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," Jones said at the Grand Prix of Arlington on Sunday.

"What we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn't play that much last year -- injury issues, things like that -- gives us a lot of promise."

The Cowboys were more active in this initial wave of NFL free agency than they were in each of the past two seasons, with most of their moves targeting defensive improvement. They still took a quantity-over-quality approach. There weren't any "bust the budget" deals, but they acquired necessary depth in the spring instead of the summer like they have in recent years, which is an improvement.

The Cowboys addressed the defense by trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary; signing safety Jalen Thompson, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety P.J. Locke, defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia and edge rusher Tyrus Wheat; and bringing back edge rusher Sam Williams. Meanwhile, they traded two defensive tackles -- Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers and Solomon Thomas to the Titans -- for 2026 draft picks.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker tasked with reshaping a unit that allowed an NFL-most 30.1 points per game in 2025 -- the second-most in a season in Dallas' 66-year history -- the Cowboys could still use more depth on defense. With that in mind, here's a look at five defensive free agents Dallas could target from the bargain bin as it continues building out its roster ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft:

Note: Logos represent each player's most recent team.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Age: 32

32 Pro Bowls: 3 (2016-2018)

3 (2016-2018) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jadeveon Clowney wrapped up his 2025 season with a bang, recording a single-game career-high three sacks in Week 18 against Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Even though he didn't play for Dallas until Week 4 last season, he produced 8.5 sacks, his most in a season since totaling 9.5 in 2023 with the Ravens. His 8.5 sacks led the Cowboys in 2025. There's a chance he could play even better in 2026 after going through a full offseason with Dallas. It will depend on whether Parker believes he's a fit for the Cowboys' new 3-4 multiple-front scheme with 4-3 spacing.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Age: 30

30 Pro Bowls: 5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024)

5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Joey Bosa is not the same player he was in the late 2010s because of injuries, but Pro Football Focus graded him as the 10th-best edge defender with an 85.5 pass-rush grade in 2025. Bosa could help stabilize any team's pass rush, and he led the NFL with five forced fumbles. He would probably be the most expensive bargain-bin find among these five in the second wave of free agency.

LB Bobby Wagner

Age: 35

35 Pro Bowls: 10 (2014-2021, 2023-2024)

10 (2014-2021, 2023-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 6 (2014, 2016-2020)

Bobby Wagner is one of the best defenders of his era, as his 2010s All-Decade Team selection indicates. He's still chugging along at 35 years old. Pro Football Focus graded Wagner as the ninth-best linebacker in 2025 with a 78.6 defensive grade. His 92.4 pass-rush grade ranked third among linebackers last season as Dan Quinn used him more as a blitzer in a lost campaign. Wagner's coverage abilities have slipped with age, but he could be a nice mentor to whatever linebacker the Cowboys plan on drafting in April.

CB Rasul Douglas

Age: 30

Cornerback Rasul Douglas still has some gas left in his NFL tank. He picked off two passes, and his passer rating allowed as the primary defender in coverage was 64.4, which ranked 20th in the NFL among 112 defenders who had at least 150 pass attempts against them as the primary defender. Douglas could be a savvy veteran piece who provides insurance should DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. continue to deal with injury issues.

DT DJ Reader

Age: 31

The Cowboys now have a sudden need for depth at defensive tackle behind All-Pro Quinnen Williams and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark after trading away both Odighizuwa and Thomas. Reader is a steady veteran who started all 17 games for the Lions last season. At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, he could certainly fit on the interior of Parker's reworked Dallas defensive line.