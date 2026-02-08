The Dallas Cowboys face another notable contract situation this offseason, as wide receiver George Pickens is regarded as one of the top free agents looking for a new deal. The Cowboys will reportedly place the franchise tag on Pickens, but that doesn't guarantee he will be in Dallas next year.

The Cowboys view tagging and trading Pickens away as a possibility, according to NFL Media. Dallas acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick. The Cowboys could fetch an upgraded return if Pickens were to be dealt.

Questions remain about the Cowboys' ability to give Pickens a lucrative, multi-year deal. Dallas already has the highest-paid quarterback, the highest-paid offensive guard and the No. 3 highest-paid wide receiver on roster. Spotrac predicts Pickens could sign a deal that averages beyond $30 million per year. Pickens has said that he's searching for the "ultimate best deal" that benefits both parties, but the 24-year-old pass-catcher put up career numbers across the board in a contract year with 93 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That earned Pickens Second Team All-Pro honors, and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Publicly, the Cowboys are posturing as if Pickens will be in Dallas for years to come.

"I'm talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him," Jerry Jones said recently when asked if contract talks had begun. "He's better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I'm looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time."

The problem is Jones has said things like this before about one of his elite players searching for a new contract. This is Déjà vu in a way for Cowboys fans, as Dallas traded a talent it was unable to pay just last year in Micah Parsons for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The Cowboys would love to keep Pickens in the fold long-term, but also understand that a tag-and-trade is in play.