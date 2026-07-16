Cowboys' George Pickens will play the 2026 season under $27.3 million franchise tag, per report

Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign long-term contracts has come and gone, meaning any players seeking a major deal will be playing under a franchise tag. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens fits that bill.

The 25-year-old will play the 2026 season on his $27.3 million franchise tag, per ESPN, something he said last month that he was ready to do. Pickens signed his franchise tender and is under contract for the upcoming season.

A tag was the expected result, as the Cowboys said at April's NFL Draft that they didn't plan on negotiating a long-term deal.

"Like the tag and all that, it's just football first," Pickens said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. "So, definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about [the contract] ... Well, let my agent worry about it, really."

Pickens joined the Cowboys from the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 season. He put up his best numbers last season, with career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (9).

The Cowboys will begin their season on Sept. 13 in a divisional game against the New York Giants.