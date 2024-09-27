Brandon Aubrey was perfect. Until he wasn't. The Dallas Cowboys kicker, who has been lauded for how automatic he is from long range, had a rare miss in the closing seconds of his club's "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the New York Giants. While that 51-yard attempt sailed wide right, it proved inconsequential for Dallas, who were already up 20-15 and held on with less than 30 seconds to play to move to 2-2 on the season with the win.

As for those who wagered on the game, it's a different story entirely.

The line for this game opened at Cowboys -4, but ended up closing at Cowboys -5.5. So, depending on when folks placed that wager, this miss proved costly as it would've sent Dallas up by eight points, thus cashing for everyone involved. For those who laid the 5.5 points, their bet was no good alongside Aubrey's kick.

How rare was this miss? Well, this was Aubrey's first career miss on a kick from 50 or more yards out. Before this, the 29-year-old was 16 of 16 from 50 yards or beyond in his career, which was the most consecutive 50-plus yard field goals made to begin a career in NFL history. And it comes to an end to the chagrin of Dallas -5.5 bettors.