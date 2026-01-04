Both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants don't have much to play for in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, with both sides being eliminated from postseason contention. The Giants do have a path to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they squandered the chance to secure that pick on their own when they beat the Raiders last week. The Cowboys beat the Giants in overtime when these rivals met in Week 2.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, and the total comes in at 49.5. The Cowboys are -163 money line favorites (risk $163 to win $100), while the Giants are +137 underdogs.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Cowboys -3, over/under 49.5

It's hard to get a read on this game knowing most of the key players will only play limited snaps if they play at all. The Cowboys are 7-9 against the spread while the Giants are 8-8 ATS. Dallas' high-powered offense and porous defense has led to the team going 11-4-1 to the Over while New York is 10-6 to the Over.

Cowboys vs. Giants SGP

Giants +3.5

Over 49.5

Cowboys first half team total under 13.5 points

Model's Cowboys vs. Giants score prediction, picks

The Cowboys cover in 53% of model simulations but the Giants win 39% of the time to bring value at +160 on the money line. The Over hits in 56% of simulations, but that might change depending on how many players actually get ruled out.

Cowboys vs. Giants score prediction: Cowboys 30, Giants 25

