Michael Gallup won't be playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The team has granted Gallup permission to seek a trade partner with the start of free agency season on the horizon, according to the Dallas Morning News. Wilson could very well be released if the Cowboys don't find a trade partner. Teams, however, reportedly expect the veteran to be released by Dallas.

Trading Gallup prior to last year's deadline was discussed by the Cowboys' brass, but nothing ultimately came of it. Those talks have since ramped up to the point where Gallup has been given the green light to pursue a trade.

Money is the reason why the Cowboys are parting ways with Gallup, who turned 28 on March 4. Dallas had just over $2.2 million in cap space as of Sunday morning, via Over The Cap. Gallup currently carries a $13.85 million cap hit.

There should be an interest for Gallup. There should be several teams interested in Gallup, who will likely have to adjust his salary. The Steelers, for example, just released Allen Robinson II, and the Bengals are not expected to re-sign veteran Tyler Boyd.

Gallup spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cowboys, catching 266 yards for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns over that span. He caught 34 of 57 targets for 418 yards and two touchdowns last season. Gallup's best season occurred in 2019, when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

His departure also means the Cowboys will be in the market for a new wideout. Expect Dallas to add to its receiving corps during free agency as well as during April's draft.