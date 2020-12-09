Can he kick it? No, he can't, or at least not against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Greg Zuerlein must now go forward and recover mentally from what turned out to be the worst day he's seen in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, with only four days to move past what happened at M&T Bank Stadium and ready himself for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The 32-year-old was again tasked with trying to help keep the Cowboys close in what turned out to be a battle going into halftime, but he discovered his right leg was still in his carry-on luggage.

He'd make a 31-yard boot to give the Cowboys an early 3-0 lead, but with a chance to shrink the Ravens lead to just one point late in the second quarter -- Baltimore leading 14-10 at the time -- Zuerlein missed a 40-yard kick and Dallas ultimately went into halftime with a seven-point deficit. Asked to shrink that lead to four points in the third quarter, Zuerlein missed a 53-yarder wide left. Gifted the free field position, Lamar Jackson would connect with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the next drive to make it a 14-point deficit, but there'd be another chance for Zuerlein to contribute.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys sent him out for a 52-yard attempt what would've made it an 11-point game with 14 minutes left to play -- seemingly giving Dallas at least some sort of chance at mounting a potential late-game comeback. For a third time on the evening, Zuerlein missed, this time the kick sailing wide right, capping a night wherein he left nine points on the field.

After the game, he made no excuses for his performance -- not the wind, the hold or the tilt of the Earth's axis.

"I wouldn't say it was anything, at all," Zuerlein told media. "I think the conditions were fine, even if there was wind. I'm good enough to make the kicks. I just didn't do it."

Zuerlein is now carrying an accuracy rate on field goals this year of just 78.6 percent, only 5.9 percentage points higher than his career-worst season in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams -- when a groin injury held him to 72.7 percent on the season -- and 4.2 points higher than his 74.2 percent accuracy rate as a rookie in 2012. He signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason, forcing the ousting of Kai Forbath, with newly-installed special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel lauding his 2020 potential to the front office in Dallas.

And while he's had a couple of game-saving moments -- i.e., the watermelon kick and the game-winner over the New York Giants in Week 5 -- none of that helps salve the wound of what happened in Baltimore for a team that had only won three games in 11 attempts.

There's plenty of blame to be spread around like mustard here, including the Cowboys calling a screen pass to running back Tony Pollard on third-and-10 at the Baltimore 23-yard line. As poor of a decision as that was, given how well CeeDee Lamb was playing, the error was compounded by a delay of game penalty that pushed Zuerlein back five yards on his first missed field goal. That said, as Zuerlein readily admitted after the game, the five yards should be negligible to a professional kicker when it's a difference between kicking a 35-yarder or a 40-yarder, and with no swirling wind issues to account for.

"I think everything was really normal," he said. "I didn't even -- I never looked at the clock. I mean, we just run out there, do our normal thing and I don't know really how that happened. But five yards back from that range shouldn't matter at all."

Head coach Mike McCarthy was obviously displeased.

"Those are the kinds of mistakes that you can't make in a game like this," he said of the penalty. "We needed points there. We had an opportunity for points we did not come out."

In all, it was yet another evening in which the defense got taken to the woodshed and the offense often failed to make good on drives that put them in Ravens territory with touchdowns, often settling for attempts from their $7.5 million kicker who was having an atrocious evening. No wonder they're 3-9 -- basically going through the motions until 2021.



The entire season has basically missed the uprights.