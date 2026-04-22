FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones, COO/EVP Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and vice president of player personnel Will McClay met with local media to discuss the 2026 NFL Draft, but their pre-draft press conference ended up being sidetracked by two surprises.

One was the arrival of former United States President Bill Clinton to come hang out with Jerry Jones. The other was that the Cowboys have already shut down long-term contract negotiations with Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens three months ahead of the July 15 deadline to come to terms on a long-term contract extension. Pickens, who is 25-years-old and entering his fifth NFL season in 2026, will be playing out the coming season on the franchise tag, which will pay him a cool $27.3 million fully-guaranteed.

Dallas didn't rule out extending Pickens in the future, citing how quarterback Dak Prescott was tagged twice before re-signing on a long-term deal, but that's now a conversation for 2027. They did also bring up situations where the franchise tag didn't yield a long-term contract extension like in the case of running back Tony Pollard. Dallas let him walk in free agency the following year, and he departed for the Tennessee Titans.

"We've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said Wednesday. "But that's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time. Whether it's DLaw. Whether it's Tony Pollard, we've certainly had those situations."

Pickens and his agent David Mulugheta were informed of this news directly from Jerry and Stephen Jones, but it's safe to say they didn't appreciate the team tabling extension talks for the year. The Jones family spoke directly to Mulugheta while Jerry Jones and Schottenheimer met directly with Pickens to inform him of their decision.

"I don't think that's [describing Pickens' and Mulugheta's reaction] productive to get into right now," Stephen Jones said.

"It was good," Schottenheimer said of his meeting with Pickens. "The thing that George knows about Jerry and myself is we're very upfront and we're honest. We had great conversation. We informed him. We think that's important because that's the way we handle all of our players and coaches."

Pickens exceeded all expectations Dallas had for him after trading a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade last May. He erupted for the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,429 while ranking top 10 in the league in numerous receiving categories in his first season playing alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"We're so fired up to have George on this football team. Obviously he's been here for a year. We gave up a third-round pick for him and certainly he's made tremendous progress in the year he's been here," Stephen Jones said. "I think he'd be the first to tell you this is a great situation for him, playing with CeeDee and Dak and in Coach Schottenheimer's offense. He loves Coach Schottenheimer and what he brings to the table. But certainly a conscious decision that we've made."

George Pickens 2025 season, NFL ranks

NFL rank Catches 93 8th Receiving yards 1,429 3rd Yards per catch 15.4 5th Receiving TD 9 T-8th Receiving first downs 73 T-3rd Catches of 25-plus yards 13 T-4th

Pickens' offseason program participation

Just as Pickens has no assurance of a long-term deal with Dallas after being told he will play out the 2026 season on the franchise tag, the Cowboys don't know whether he will participate in the team's offseason program before training camp. That's because Pickens has yet to sign his franchise tag offer sheet, so the team cannot currently mandate his participation or fine him for nonparticipation.

"No assurances. Just like there are no assurances on other players. That's why it's the offseason, and it's voluntary," Stephen Jones said. "It just turns out that we've been very fortunate over the years that people love to make their homes here in Dallas and for the most part, we have great attendance on our voluntary programs. We have no assurances."

However, Schottenheimer is aware of Pickens spending time with Prescott to work out and throw together this offseason, which is why he isn't incredibly concerned about the wide receiver's offseason program attendance.

"He loves it here. And you guys will get a chance to talk to him. We're thrilled with what he did. We're looking forward to another great year," Schottenheimer said. "What was really cool for me in our conversations with him was him talking about taking the next step as a leader. ... The influence that he has on this locker room is very powerful because he loves playing football so much. And that's what we love about George. But I will reach out and talk to him. But again, it's all voluntary and guys will be in and out for different reasons."

How Pickens' contract situation affects the 2026 NFL Draft

With the Cowboys currently slated to pick 12th and 20th overall on Thursday night for the first round of the draft, there's a chance their desired defensive prospects are no longer on the board. Dallas feels there are 12 players in this year's draft who, according to its scouting department, are "true" first-round talents. So how will Pickens' situation impact their approach? Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and/or USC wide receiver Makai Lemon could both be on the board at pick No. 12.

"That's all part of the global picture. Certainly, you're always looking at that. It's just like we did when we took CeeDee Lamb. We had some really good receivers on this team but we took him [in 2020]," Stephen Jones said. "It would certainly be no different as we look at the board and our number gets called to pick, and we'll make that decision at that point. We're certainly not opposed to taking the best player on our board. That's usually where we've had our most success is doing that. As Jerry said, we were all set to go defense in that particular draft, and CeeDee Lamb was sitting there. That's the guy we went with. It's turned out to be a great selection for us."

There's been an understanding of teams calling their established starting quarterbacks when they take another quarterback in the first round of the draft. Would the Cowboys give the same courtesy to Pickens and give him a heads-up beforehand if they were about to select either Tyson or Lemon? Dallas wouldn't divulge an answer on that today, but they definitely aren't ruling out selecting one of those players at pick No. 12.

"We don't want to get into the weeds like that today. Obviously, as we get ready for this draft, we'll have a lot of options, and we'll obviously address those types of situations if they happen to come about," Stephen Jones said. "Certainly, we go over all our contingencies and how we would handle something or what we would do. But to get into the detail of that, I don't think it's productive today."