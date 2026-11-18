FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have always operated a little bit differently than the NFL's 31 other teams, mainly thanks to vocal owner Jerry Jones, who doubles as the team's general manager. However, the team's handling of first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker amid a rough 4-6 start to the 2026 season may be one of the most downright bizarre decisions the Cowboys have made since Jones took over the team in 1989.

Jones floated that Dallas was "talking about" making a change at defensive coordinator on Tuesday after the Cowboys' 46-40 home defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. That was understandable after Dallas allowed the 49ers to rack up 584 total yards, the most allowed in a Cowboys' home game in the 67-season history of the franchise. In the aftermath of another confounding defensive effort, the Cowboys now have the NFL's worst total defense (393.8 total yards per game allowed), run defense (154.1 rushing yards per game allowed), third down defense (48.8% third down conversion rate allowed) and the worst defense in terms of defensive expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.13).

Instead of firing Parker on Wednesday, which the team perhaps seemed primed to do, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will call the defensive plays for the rest of the 2026 season. However, he won't become the team's new defensive coordinator. Yes, Parker, who, at 34 years old, is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys' history, will remain the team's defensive coordinator and lead team meetings, but he has been stripped of play-calling responsibilities.

"I want to clarify a couple things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator," Schottenheimer said Wednesday. "He's a critical piece of what we're trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. And I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us."

Building out the game plan and then calling it on game days is the bulk of an NFL defensive coordinator's job, but Schottenheimer has effectively neutered his developing DC. It's odd, which is why he felt he needed to reiterate multiple times that Parker's future remains in Dallas.

"I think I made it very clear that I see his future here. I see his future as our defensive coordinator. I do support him, but I do feel like based on where we stand today, that a different perspective was needed," Schottenheimer said.

Dallas Cowboys defense 2026 season, NFL ranks

NFL rank PPG allowed 28.2 30th Total YPG allowed 393.8 Last Rush YPG allowed 154.1 Last Pass YPG allowed 239.7 26th Third down conversion rate allowed 48.8% Last Completion percentage allowed 66.7% 27th TD-INT allowed 19-4 28th Passer rating allowed 104.5 29th EPA per play allowed -0.13 Last

Schottenheimer attempting to save himself

So why make such a shake-up halfway through the season if the plays and the scheme won't be changing and Schottenheimer insists Parker's future is bright? Because Schottenheimer likely decided this is his last shot at being an NFL head coach, with his job status perhaps riding on the Cowboys' ability to win a depleted NFC East and reach the postseason. He wanted to go down with Pettine, a 60-year-old who was retired from coaching just a few months ago. Schottenheimer chose the man with 10 seasons of experience as either an NFL defensive coordinator (eight) or an NFL head coach (two).

"It's the different perspective," Schottenheimer said. "I think when you look at it, there's different ways to call plays. Pet's done this for a long time, but I want to be very clear. Play calling is a very collaborative thing. [Offensive coordinator] Klayton Adams, and I talk constantly...It's very collaborative. So I think that that's an important piece of it."

So what will Parker do now that he is no longer Dallas' defensive play caller? Still be the Cowboys' defensive coordinator despite now lacking one of the job's key responsibilities: play-calling. Schottenheimer said Parker will still run meetings and lead walkthroughs. Just "the only thing that's different is he's not calling the plays on game day."

Schottenheimer inferred Parker initially pushed back on the arrangement, answering that question with "we had a lot of conversations about different things."

So how does Parker get his play-calling responsibilities back in Dallas? The Cowboys head coach left that question unanswered.

The whole setup is bizarre, and the way Schottenheimer talks about Parker having a "very bright future here as our defensive coordinator" comes off like he is talking about a first-round-pick quarterback he has to bench because the speed of the game is too fast.

Take, for example, the Carolina Panthers, who benched 2023 first-overall-pick Bryce Young after the first two games of his second NFL season in 2024. He didn't get a chance to start again until Week 8 of that year. Young has since been a much better quarterback for the defending NFC South champions and current division leaders, but there really isn't a parallel to that in the coaching world.

"I've been around players that they get put on the bench for different reasons and things like that. But again, I don't see that with Christian," Schottenheimer said. "I don't think Christian Parker's being put on the bench. I think we're adjusting who's calling the plays on game day."

The closest comparison to this situation is when a young Sean Payton had offensive play-calling duties taken away from him as the New York Giants offensive coordinator in 2002. The Giants earned a wild card spot and lost in the opening round of the playoffs that year, 39-38, to the 49ers. Payton got another chance to call plays the next season, but it was on a new team — the Cowboys, ironically. Schottenheimer positioning this move as something that will make him, Parker, and the Cowboys stronger together is more wishful thinking than likely to come to fruition.

To be fair to Dallas' coaching staff, many of the issues the last few years have been with the players on the field. Per CBS Sports Research, the Cowboys are the only team in NFL history to allow 27-plus points per game in three consecutive seasons with a different defensive coordinator each year: Mike Zimmer (2024), Matt Eberflus (2025) and now Parker (2026). Nothing has stuck, which likely has more to do with Jones' roster-building and decision to trade away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. But, either way, Jones' and Schottenheimer's handling of Parker is very weird.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker coaches up Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at practice on Wednesday after being stripped of defensive play-calling responsibilities. Garrett Podell

Weird vibes in the locker room

So what was the message to the Cowboys players who have to deal with this awkward situation? Parker is the defensive coordinator and the leader of the defense. He just won't do the most important job that a defensive coordinator does.

"I was upfront and honest with them," Schottenheimer said.

Being honest, though, would mean admitting this is a last-ditch effort to save a woeful defensive squad that has once again failed to live up to expectations.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark is in his 11th NFL season, but he's never seen anything like this. He worked with both Parker and Pettine in Green Bay, but fresh off the practice field on Wednesday, he made it clear how saddened he is for Parker.

"I'm just bummed for CP for sure. I got a lot of respect for CP, and we're close," Clark said. "Bummed for sure, but the main thing is that we're all in this together."

Rookie safety Caleb Downs, the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has probably spent more time with Parker than anyone else since he was drafted at the end of April. The two regularly meet one-on-one in Parker's offense to go over technique, communication and other coaching points. That's why hearing the news from Schottenheimer on Wednesday especially hurt Downs.

Both he and Clark spoke about Parker as if he was fired, even though he is still on staff. After all, that is basically what happened.

"It honestly hurt my heart; he's still our DC. He's somebody that we're playing for in the building and somebody that we love," Downs said Wednesday. "He's still in the building. He's still in the meetings. We still talk to him every day...Still someone we're looking to play for as one of our sources of motivation."

Why does it hurt? Because Parker built his secondary with the vision of a versatile chess piece in the mold of All-Pro Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, whom Parker worked with the last two seasons as Philadelphia's defensive passing game coordinator.

But how can this change help? Clark was initially at a loss for words, as most people likely are when trying to understand why the Cowboys are handling their defensive coordinator position the way that they are. Wednesday's decision to live in limbo with Parker is the latest in a series of missteps with Dallas' defense that began with the choice not to extend Parsons.

"I mean, uh I mean, we'll see. We'll see," Clark said. "Coach Pettine is a great coach. We're going to be running and doing the same things that we've been doing... It's no magic play call that Pet is going to be able to give us. It's our job to go out there and execute the game plan, whatever it is."

Whatever it is, it was an odd way to get there.