This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CAMERON YOUNG

Cameron Young won the 2025 Wyndham Championship, marking Young's first PGA tournament victory. Young, the 2021-22 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, ended his title drought with a dominant showing at Sedgefield Country Club, winning the tournament with a six-shot victory.

Young entered the tournament as a seven-time runner-up on the PGA Tour. His final round 68 was more than enough to secure the win after posting 62-63-65 in the first three rounds. The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament of the regular season ahead of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings advancing to the postseason, which begins with next week's St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Young now stands at 40th in those standings.

Also of note, Young's win made him the 1,000th different winner in PGA Tour history.

👍 Honorable mentions

😲 And not such a good morning for …

Imagn Images

THE NEW YORK YANKEES

The Yankees lost a third straight game to the Marlins on Sunday. This marked the first time the Marlins swept the Yankees in franchise history. The Marlins are on an incredible run, becoming the fifth team in the wild card era to return to the .500 mark in a season where they'd been 16 or more games below at some point in the same season.

After suffering their third consecutive loss, the Yankees are now 4½ games back of the AL East-leading Blue Jays and 1½ games back of the second-place Red Sox. Sunday's game was starting pitcher Luis Gil's season debut, and it wasn't a good one as Gil gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3⅓ innings pitched.

The Yankees made moves at the trade deadline, adding third baseman Ryan McMahon, utility players Amed Rosario and José Caballero, and relievers Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird. They're now 25-30 since the beginning of June and are clinging to a narrow lead over the Mariners for a wild card spot.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Micah Parsons wants out of Dallas

Getty Images

The ongoing saga of star edge rusher Micah Parsons' quest to secure a contract extension from the Cowboys took a turn on Saturday when Parsons publicly requested a trade on Friday.

"Yes I wanted to be here," Parsons wrote in a lengthy social media post. "I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was dismissive of the situation over the weekend, saying, "I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this."

Garrett Podell laid out the timeline of how negotiations broke down between the two sides.

🏀 Luka Dončić signs Lakers extension

Imagn Images

When the Lakers landed Luka Dončić in a shocking blockbuster trade last season, the immediate question was whether the team would sign the superstar to a contract extension. That speculation was laid to rest over the weekend when Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension, with a player option in 2028.

The deal is smaller than the supermax deal Dončić could have been eligible to sign had he remained with the Mavericks. Had Dallas not traded their biggest star and the cornerstone of their franchise, Dončić would have been eligible for a deal up to 35% of the salary cap rather than the 30% extension he signed with the Lakers.

Sam Quinn broke down the winners and losers in the extension deal, placing Doncic in both categories.

Quinn: "Really think of what it means to be the face of the Lakers. For almost 80 years, with very limited interruptions, the Lakers have basically always had an all-time great leading their roster. The transition from George Mikan to Elgin Baylor to Jerry West to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Magic Johnson to Shaquille O'Neal to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James has mostly been seamless. The best player on the Lakers is, almost always, one of the faces of the league and his entire generation. Now, Dončić has set himself up to truly grab that baton, to be the next great Laker. If you're going to get traded against your will, well, you could do far worse."

⚾ Brewers take over MLB Power Rankings

Getty Images

For all of the talk that the big-money teams were going to take over the sport, it's Major League Baseball's smallest-market team with its bottom-third payroll -- the Milwaukee Brewers -- that is taken over our top spot in Matt Snyder's weekly MLB Power Rankings.

Now we do need to check ourselves, it's Aug. 4, not Nov. 4, so perhaps the final three months of the 2025 season plays out differently, but Matt says it is worth nothing that the Brew Crew is on tap to make the playoffs for a seventh time in eight seasons while the "mega-market" Cubs haven't been to the postseason (during a full season) since 2018. He also has another observation.

Snyder: "Now, do I believe this proves that the league definitely does not need a salary cap? Absolutely not, just the same way that the Dodgers facing the Yankees in the World Series last year doesn't prove that we do need one. I just think it's pretty hilarious to watch people kick and scream about how a dynasty in a small market in baseball is impossible -- when we haven't had a dynasty in any market in decades -- and that the Dodgers are so good the rules need to be rewritten, all the while with the smallest-market team in baseball making another playoff run."



1. Brewers (previous: 2)

2. Cubs (3)

3. Dodgers (6)

4. Blue Jays (1)

5. Phillies (5)

📺 What we're watching on Monday

⚾ Rays at Angels, 6:38 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Padres at Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network