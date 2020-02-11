Cowboys have set 2020 offseason deadline to sign quarterback Dak Prescott, per report

Dak Prescott's uncertain contract situation is one of the NFL's biggest 2020 offseason storylines, right up there with Tom Brady's upcoming free agency and the Chargers' recent breakup with Philip Rivers. But while Brady and Rivers are set to enter free agency when the new league year opens on Mar. 18, it's extremely unlikely that Prescott will be joining them.

Instead, the Cowboys' hope, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is that the two sides come to an agreement by Mar. 10, the date where the Cowboys would have to place the franchise tag on Prescott if they haven't already done so. Teams can begin placing the tag on players on Feb. 25, but it appears that the Cowboys will only tag Prescott if a deal isn't in place by Mar. 10.

"They're going to make a push to try to close out a Dak Prescott deal before the franchise tag window closes," Rapoport said on Tuesday. "In other words, before they have to tag Dak Prescott, which they are going to, they are going to (try to) strike a deal."

While the Cowboys are trying to get a deal done sooner rather than later, there's nothing that would force Prescott to sign a contract by Mar. 10. Unless the Cowboys' upcoming offer would make Prescott the league's highest-paid quarterback, it would make sense for Prescott to wait to see what contract Patrick Mahomes receives from the Chiefs before inking his own deal. Given the expectation that Mahomes' upcoming contract will reset the quarterback market, it would likely be in Prescott's best interest to wait to see what Mahomes receives before accepting an offer.

When will Mahomes and the Chiefs come to terms on a new deal? That's anyone's guess, as Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas prior to Super Bowl LIV that no timetable has been discussed with regard to Mahomes' new contract.

"We have a lot of time to deal with that in the offseason," Veach said.

Mahomes' calculated market value, according to Spotrac, is $182,082,390 over five years with an average salary of $36,016,478, which would make him the highest-paid player in league history. Prescott's current calculated market value is $165,061,210 over five years with an average salary of $33,012,242. While that would make him one of the league's highest-paid players, Prescott's salary would still be slightly below what fellow quarterbacks Russel Wilson, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers take home on an annual basis.

Last offseason, it was reported that Prescott turned down an offer that would make made him among the league's five highest-paid quarterbacks. That could mean that, if the Cowboys want to sign Prescott to a long-term extension, they may have to be prepared to make him the second or third highest-paid quarterback in football.

While the Cowboys don't hold much leverage, they do have the franchise tag at their disposal, which would force Prescott to wait yet another year to receive a longterm deal. Regardless, if the two sides can't come to terms on a new deal by Mar. 10, Prescott will ultimately be tagged, which would give the two sides until 4 p.m. on July 15 to make something happen before the start of the 2020 season.