Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, as unpredictable as he can be at times, made a move to choose familiarity with the team's newest head coaching hire.

Dallas has promoted Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Scottenheimer to be the franchise's 10th head coach -- and the ninth under Jones' ownership that began in 1989 -- the team announced Friday night. Schottenheimer's contract will be for four years, per The Dallas Morning News.

"Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant," Jones said, via ESPN. "He ain't Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."

Jones highly values comfort, so Schottenheimer fits that criteria after being with the team since 2022. He worked as a consultant that season before becoming Dallas' offensive coordinator in 2023 when Kellen Moore, who served in the position from 2019-2022, took the same role for the Los Angeles Chargers that offseason.

Mike McCarthy, the team's head coach for each of the last five seasons, brought Schottenheimer in as a consultant following a 2021 season in which he was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for first overall pick Trevor Lawrence on Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars staff. The Jaguars were the NFL's worst scoring offense that year, averaging 14.9 points per game. McCarthy began his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1998) working under Schottenheimer's father, Marty, who was the head coach at the time.

It's worth noting that Schottenheimer was not the offensive play-caller in Dallas in 2023 or 2024 as McCarthy took that responsibility back when Moore left. (Calling plays is something McCarthy has made a career out of, particularly as the Green Bay Packers head coach.) The Cowboys led the NFL in points per game (29.9) with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leading the league in receptions (135) in 2023. Dallas' offense took a major step back in 2024 with Prescott going down for the season in Week 9 with a hamstring tear, but undrafted running back Rico Dowdle did rush for more than 1,000 yards.

Schottenheimer provides continuity for Prescott, another component Jones values highly. Upon hiring McCarthy as the team's head coach in 2020, Jones demanded Moore be retained on McCarthy's incoming staff as the offensive coordinator. That arrangement worked for three years until McCarthy opted to return to the play-caller role in 2023. Schottenheimer does have 12 years of offensive play-calling experience as an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2006-2011), Rams (2012-2014) and Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020).

Brian Schottenheimer as OC and offensive play-caller

Season Team PPG NFL rank 2020 SEA 28.7 8th 2019 SEA 25.3 9th 2018 SEA 26.8 6th 2014 STL 20.3 21st 2013 STL 21.8 21st 2012 STL 18.7 25th 2011 NYJ 23.6 13th 2010 NYJ 22.9 13th 2009 NYJ 21.8 17th 2008 NYJ 25.3 9th 2007 NYJ 22.2 25th 2006 NYJ 19.8 18th

Now, here's the elephant in the room with the Cowboys making Schottenheimer an NFL head coach for the first time: Jones reportedly desires to have future Hall of Fame Cowboys tight end Jason Witten on the next coaching staff as an assistant/"heir apparent" before he eventually becomes Dallas' head coach at some point down the road. Jones' Witten request to McCarthy was reportedly one of the major sticking points in the two sides parting ways. Schottenheimer, as a rookie NFL head coach, could be someone who would accept an ask to add Witten, whose only coaching experience is at the private high school level in Texas.

Cowboys part of unwanted history after Commanders end their drought of NFC title game appearances Bryan DeArdo

If Witten were to be hired as an assistant on Schottenheimer's staff, that could make him Jones' Wade Phillips 2.0. of sorts. Phillips became the Cowboys head coach in 2007 following Hall of Famer Bill Parcells' departure, and Jason Garrett, a Jones' favorite from being a longtime Cowboys backup quarterback in the 1990s glory years, was hired in 2007 as the team's offensive coordinator after only two years of NFL coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins as Nick Saban's quarterbacks coach (2005-2006). Garrett received the assistant head coach title in addition to the offensive coordinator role in 2008. He became the team's full-time head coach in 2011 after serving as the Dallas interim in 2010 after Phillips' in-season firing.