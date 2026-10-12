Brian Schottenheimer is turning to a familiar face in an effort to improve his struggling defense. On Monday, Schottenheimer announced the hiring of Mike Pettine as the Cowboys' new senior defensive assistant. It was one of the upcoming changes Schottenheimer alluded to amid the Cowboys' 2-3 start to the season.

Pettine, 60, worked alongside Schottenheimer when they were both coordinators under Rex Ryan with the New York Jets. In both 2009 and 2010, Pettine's defense helped the Jets get within a game of the Super Bowl. During those playoff runs, Pettine's defense defeated offenses led by quarterbacks such as Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Pettine also has experience working with Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Pettine actually gave Parker his first NFL job in 2019 when Pettine was entering his second season as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator. (On a related note, the Cowboys face the Packers this weekend at Lambeau Field.)

"He's gonna be here in a role to support everything that CP is leading and guiding," Schottenheimer said of the hire.

Pettine's NFL background also includes two years as the Cleveland Browns' head coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He most recently served as the Minnesota Vikings' assistant head coach/outside linebackers coach.

Schottenheimer shared that the idea of a senior defensive assistant was initially raised when Parker was tabbed as defensive coordinator. They had two potential coaches in mind to fill that role, but they decided not to immediately fill the position when those situations dissolved.

That position will now be filled by Pettine, a former high school head coach who broke into the NFL in 2002 with the Baltimore Ravens. Pettine has coached and worked alongside a slew of notable defensive players in the NFL, including Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Darrelle Revis.

"I think Pett's experience, not only in football, but his experience in this system of what we do," Schottheimer said. "His understanding of the 3-4 family. He has the awareness of some of our players: Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary. He was the coordinator when CP was there. So, I think it's just a great fit and just a guy who certainly brings a bunch of experience to the staff, myself included."

How will the move impact the Cowboys' defense?

Pettine's addition obviously can't hurt what has statistically been one of the NFL's worst defensive units through the season's first five weeks. The unit is 26th in the NFL in points allowed, 25th in passing touchdowns allowed, 29th in average yards-per-carry allowed, 32nd in third-down efficiency and 25th in red zone efficiency. Dallas' defense has allowed at least 20 points in each of its first five games and has allowed at least 30 points twice.

It's safe to say that Dallas' 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay last Thursday night compelled Schottenheimer to fill his senior defensive assistant vacancy. The Cowboys' defense struggled against an undrafted rookie (Jalon Daniels) making his second career start and first road start. They also allowed running back Bucky Irving to run for a career-high 165 yards.

Cowboys fans should look at this move favorably, as it shows Schottenheimer's eagerness to improve his defense. In Pettine, Parker will now have a trusted face to go to moving forward. Parker can bounce ideas off of him, and Pettine can offer suggestions and insight whenever he deems it necessary.

Coaching staff aside, there is another reason why Cowboys fans should feel a little better about the defense moving forward: Joey Porter Jr., who likely would have made a difference against Tampa Bay. Porter was unable to play, however, after experiencing symptoms of an illness prior to kickoff.

Porter practiced on Monday ahead of Sunday night's big game against the Packers, who are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 31-7 pummeling of the Chicago Bears.

Another potential positive was a players-only meeting held earlier in the day. Afterward, the players said that the unit's issues so far are on them, not Parker and the rest of the coaching staff.

"It really wasn't like a fire drill conversation," DeMarvion Overshown said of the meeting. "It was more so what can I do to help you? What do I expect from you on Sundays or even Monday walkthroughs?

"We got to talk to each other like that because the ship is only going to go as far as the weakest person on the boat. So as long as we all in this together, I think we're going to be great. I know we're gonna be great."