There are always some crazy quirks when it comes to the NFL schedule, and this year is no different. Although the league office does its best to make all 32 teams happy, the fact of the matter is that making everyone happy just isn't possible when you're putting together a schedule that consists of 272 games.

Some teams will be happy about the quirks on their schedule while plenty of other teams won't be.

So who got the craziest quirks? That's a great question. Let's find out.

Here are 22 of the weirdest quirks on the 2025 NFL schedule, starting with the Dallas Cowboys, who got hit with two quirks that the NFL has never seen before.

Hopefully you can impress all of your friends this weekend with your quirky knowledge of the 2025 NFL schedule.