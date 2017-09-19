Cowboys hold massive workout for FAs, including DT Caraun Reid

The Dallas Cowboys are beat up at the moment, and need some insurance going forward.

This is the thought process behind them holding a massive workout a few days ahead of their Week 3 battle with the Arizona Cardinals, hosting upwards of 10 different players at the team's headquarters in Frisco, TX.

While there are no big name free agents most fans will recognize, there's one in particular that does stand out:

Defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

Dallas Cowboys working out the following players today: pic.twitter.com/iDfvue0CNK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 19, 2017

The 25-year-old Reid not only has youth on his side, but a still unsheathed talent that could bring value to the Cowboys.

A fifth-round grab of the Detroit Lions in 2014, he was waived after two seasons and landed with the now Los Angeles Chargers. A torn ACL cut his time there short in 2016, and he'll now have a chance to prove to the Cowboys he's healthy and worth a rotational look.

Although there's no guarantee he'll make the active 53-man roster with the addition of defensive end Damontre Moore to come this week, forcing the team to jettison a player for the fit. A more plausible thought for the working out of Reid -- as well as the nine others -- is to bulk up the talent on the 10-man practice squad and provide insurance at key positions.

For clarity on the latter, look no further than the team's banged up secondary.

