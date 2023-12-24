Continuity is one of the biggest components to success along an offensive line, and that's not something the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys will have on Sunday afternoon when they face the 10-4 Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith did not travel with the team this weekend as Dallas ruled him out with a back injury that flared up during the week.
That means 26-year-old, journeyman offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will get the start at left tackle. He has five starts this season with the last one coming in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, a 43-20 Cowboys victory. He has allowed two sacks and nine quarterback pressures on 189 pass-blocking snaps.
The good news for Dallas: 33-year-old, six-time First-Team All-Pro Zack Martin is active despite a thigh injury. It's a huge boost for the Cowboys since the right guard's Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 72.0 ranks as the 10th-best among guards across the NFL among 46 with at least 650 offensive snaps. Martin's 75.2 PFF pass-blocking grade is the ninth-best among guards while his 69.0 run-blocking grade is 10th at his position around the NFL. No matter how you slice it, he remains one of the league's best at what he does.
#15 Trey Lance (emergency third QB)
#15 Trey Lance (emergency third QB)
#19 Noah Igbinoghene (CB)
#37 Eric Scott (CB)
#42 Deuce Vaughn (RB)
#77 Tyron Smith (T)
#83 Jalen Brooks (WR)
#95 Johnathan Hankins (DT)
Defensively, the Cowboys also get a boost in the secondary with the return of safety Malik Hooker. He missed the team's 31-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 with an ankle injury. Hooker practiced as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will not play.