Continuity is one of the biggest components to success along an offensive line, and that's not something the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys will have on Sunday afternoon when they face the 10-4 Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith did not travel with the team this weekend as Dallas ruled him out with a back injury that flared up during the week.

That means 26-year-old, journeyman offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will get the start at left tackle. He has five starts this season with the last one coming in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, a 43-20 Cowboys victory. He has allowed two sacks and nine quarterback pressures on 189 pass-blocking snaps.

The good news for Dallas: 33-year-old, six-time First-Team All-Pro Zack Martin is active despite a thigh injury. It's a huge boost for the Cowboys since the right guard's Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 72.0 ranks as the 10th-best among guards across the NFL among 46 with at least 650 offensive snaps. Martin's 75.2 PFF pass-blocking grade is the ninth-best among guards while his 69.0 run-blocking grade is 10th at his position around the NFL. No matter how you slice it, he remains one of the league's best at what he does.

Defensively, the Cowboys also get a boost in the secondary with the return of safety Malik Hooker. He missed the team's 31-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 with an ankle injury. Hooker practiced as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will not play.