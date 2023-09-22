FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are on the mend. The trio of No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (calf) and left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) all practiced in full on Friday. Wilson and Smith appear primed to make their 2023 season debuts. Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (elbow), who has been filling in for Smith, practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but he has since participated fully in Thursday's and Friday's practice. Safety Jayron Kearse (illness) also suited up and fully practiced after missing Wednesday's and Thurday's practices.

The two players to not practice Friday morning, outside of Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs who tore his ACL in practice on Thursday, were eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz. Both are listed as questionable for the Cowboys Week 3 game at the Arizona Cardinals.

McCarthy gushed when talking about Wilson's impact as he nears the ability to make his 2023 season debut. Dallas signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract this past offseason. Wilson, 28, led the team with 101 tackles and ranked fifth in sacks with 5.0 in 2022.

"Dono[van] Wilson is an impact player," McCarthy said Wednesday. "His teammates feed off his play style, and he is a big part of our standard for how we play on defense. So, he'll be ready to get back out there [soon], and we'll see exactly where we are. You feel for Donovan Wilson."

Wilson's versatility as a tackler and pass rusher from the safety position is historically unique as his 2022 season made him only the fourth defensive back to total over 100 tackles (101) and five or more sacks (5.0) in a single season since combined tackles have been tracked beginning in 1987. He joins Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson's 1992 season, retired Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison's 2000 season and retired Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson's 2005 season. Not bad company at all.

Defensive backs with 100+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since 1987

SEASON TEAM PLAYER TACKLES & SACKS 2022 Dallas Cowboys Donovan Wilson 101 tackles, 5.0 sacks 2005 Arizona Cardinals Adrian Wilson 109 tackles, 8.0 sacks 2000 San Diego Chargers Rodney Harrison 127 tackles, 6.0 sacks 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers Rod Woodson 100 tackles, 6.0 sacks

Cooks appears to be mostly over his MCL sprain, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. The veteran is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but the team didn't view this as a multiweek injury, per the Dallas Morning News, and his injury status reflects that. Cooks said a week ago that if he is out on the field, he is playing with "no limitations."