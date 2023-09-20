FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are on the mend. The trio of No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (calf) and left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) all practiced Wednesday. Cooks and Smith were limited participants while Wilson practiced in full. Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (elbow), who has been filling for Smith, practiced in a limited fashion as well Wednesday. The two players to not practice Wednesday morning were eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who worked inside with "the rehab group" per coach Mike McCarthy, and safety Jayron Kearse (illness).

McCarthy gushed when talking about Wilson's impact as he nears the ability to make his 2023 season debut. Dallas signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract this past offseason. Wilson, 28, led the team with 101 tackles and ranked fifth in sacks with 5.0 in 2022.

"Dono[van] Wilson is an impact player," McCarthy said. "His teammates feed off his play style, and he is a big part of our standard for how we play on defense. So, he'll be ready to get back out there [soon], and we'll see exactly where we are. You feel Donovan Wilson."

Wilson's versatility as a tackler and pass rusher from the safety position is historically unique as his 2022 season made him only the fourth defensive back to total over 100 tackles (101) and five or more sacks (5.0) in a single season since combined tackles have been tracked beginning in 1987. He joins Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson's 1992 season, retired Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison's 2000 season and retired Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson's 2005 season. Not bad company at all.

Defensive backs with 100+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since 1987

SEASON TEAM PLAYER TACKLES & SACKS 2022 Dallas Cowboys Donovan Wilson 101 tackles, 5.0 sacks 2005 Arizona Cardinals Adrian Wilson 109 tackles, 8.0 sacks 2000 San Diego Chargers Rodney Harrison 127 tackles, 6.0 sacks 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers Rod Woodson 100 tackles, 6.0 sacks

Cooks is still dealing with an MCL sprain, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. The veteran is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but the team isn't viewing this as a multiweek injury, per the Dallas Morning News, so he will have a shot to play Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals. Second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin will be in line for more snaps once again at receiver on Sunday. Tolbert, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Alabama, hit career-highs in catches (three) and receiving yards (18) in Dallas' 30-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2. Turpin, the NFC's Pro Bowl returner for 2022, matched the second-highest receiving totals for a single game in his two-year career with one catch for 9 yards.