FRISCO, Texas -- Thursday marked the only padded practice of the week for the Dallas Cowboys, which means it was the best time to assess where some of their key, injured players were at in terms of their progression toward potentially playing on Sunday. Safety Donovan Wilson (calf), left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) all did not practice Wednesday.

Thursday was a different story. Wilson suited up, stretched with the team and participated in position drills.

"All three of them have improved," head coach Mike McCarthy said prior to practice Thursday. "Donovan did a little bit more than I expected yesterday. We'll look for him to be integrated into the early work and see how that goes. Tyler is going to work out today and see if we can integrate and Brandin will be the same way."

Both Cooks and Smith once again did not practice, instead working off to the side with Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. After practice Wednesday, Cooks described his knee as "feeling good" and that if he is out there Sunday against the New York Jets, it would be with "no limitations."

Smith's progression is more murky. A week ago, McCarthy said right now is the first time the second-year offensive line has dealt with a hamstring injury. Expect Dallas to play his recovery cautiously given the 2023 NFL season is only in its second week.