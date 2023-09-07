FRISCO, Texas -- Football season is back, which also means the injury reports are too. The Dallas Cowboys are set to be a predominantly healthy unit ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" regular season opener at the New York Giants to begin the 2023 season. However, three players did not participate in practice Wednesday: offensive lineman Tyler Smith (hamstring), defensive end Sam Williams (foot) and safety Donovan Wilson (calf).

Both Williams and Wilson worked off to the side with trainers while the rest of the team went through a typical in-season practice.

"I think both are in a similar category," Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said before practice on Wednesday. "They'll work with Britt [Brown] today and the goal will be to get them in practice by the end of the week. They will not work today."

As for starting left guard Tyler Smith, the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, his situation is a little more murky as it's his first time with a hamstring injury.

"In Tyler's specific case, he hasn't had this injury before," McCarthy said. "This is part of that experience. We have an excellent system in place. Britt will get his hands on him today. We'll see where he is."

Should Smith be unable to go on Sunday against the G-Men, undrafted, rookie offensive lineman T.J. Bass or rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards could be in line for the start in their first career game.