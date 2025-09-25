FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 pass rush glaringly lacks the punch All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons provided across his first four seasons in the NFL from 2021 to 2024.

With Parsons on the roster the previous four seasons, the Cowboys' 40.2% quarterback pressure ranked as the best in the league. Through three games without Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers a week before the season began, Dallas' 29.9% quarterback pressure rate stands as the seventh-worst in the league. That lack of quarterback pressure has had a negative trickle-down effect on everything else Dallas has attempted to do defensively this year, ranking in the bottom 10 or bottom five in numerous defensive metrics.

Cowboys Defense NFL Ranks, This Season

NFL Ranks PPG Allowed 30.7 27th Total YPG Allowed 397.7 30th Yards/Play Allowed 6.5 31st 3rd Down Pct Allowed 53.7% Last QB Pressure Pct 29.9% 26th Sacks 3.0 T-29th Passer Rating Allowed 125.3 31st Takeaways 1

T-27th

That's why the Cowboys signed three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, prior to Week 3. He aims to make his Dallas debut in Week 4 against the Packers, hoping to help mitigate the loss to some degree.

"I'm very excited, I'm looking forward to it, man," Clowney said Wednesday. "I haven't played ball in a while. I've had a day to knock the rust off and have fun with the guys."

Wednesday's practice marked the first time Clowney had full pads on since Jan. 5, the Carolina Panthers' Week 18 road win at the Atlanta Falcons to conclude the 2024 regular season.

"It was very frustrating, but when the opportunity comes, just be ready," he said. "I guess it just wasn't my time at that point in time. My time is coming. I just have to be ready."

Between a ramp-up with his conditioning and a greater knowledge of the playbook, coach Brian Schottenheimer feels Clowney is "trending toward playing" against the Packers in Week 4.

"This is his second week, and he's more comfortable with the things we're trying to do. We're working to get him active, but we'll see," Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. "But Jadeveon is doing everything and trending towards playing. Now, that being said, let's see how today's practice goes. Let's see how this week at prep goes. Let's see how he is in the meetings, see how he's retaining the information, but the hope would be to get him out there, and if we can, we will. If we can, we won't."

Jadeveon Clowney expected to make Cowboys debut against Packers, Jerry Jones sets expectations Jordan Dajani

So what does Clowney, at the age of 32 and entering his 12th NFL season, have left to offer?

"I feel like I got a little bit of everything: speed, quickness, power," Clowney said. "A little bit of everything. I'm just aggressive, very aggressive, very strong and quick. I try to use all that in the game."

New Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark leads Dallas with nine quarterback pressures and is one of three players with a sack. Clowney's presence could give Clark and Co. some much-needed help up front. Clowney, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 266 pounds, feels ready to provide that assistance at a critical juncture in Dallas' season. Following the Cowboys' 1-2 start, they have just a 24.9% chance to make the postseason based on the outcome of every team's season to start 1-2 since 1990.

"I feel good. Football, it's coming back, like riding a bike," Clowney said. "Just get out there and go, and work your hands and make sure you just run to the ball, you'll get in shape."