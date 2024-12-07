Two of the NFL's higher profile players have opened up this week about some of the challenges they've faced after recently experiencing concussions.

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler recently said that he suffered memory loss following both of his concussions this season. Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has also opened up about his recent struggles regarding concussion symptoms. Ferguson, who recently cleared concussion protocol, has missed the Cowboys' past two games after suffering a concussion during Dallas' loss to Houston back on November 18.

"The first two days were bad," Ferguson said, via The Athletic. "I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't find my water bottle. I started crying. I hadn't cried like that since my dog died in middle school. I stopped and I was like, 'What the heck is wrong with me?' I came in here and they were like, 'Yeah, that will happen.' Talking to the doctors, they were like, 'Your brain is not healthy right now, it's doing everything it can to get that right. It's emotions, it's all this stuff.' That's when I was like I really need to take this serious and really trust our guys here and trust what the doctors are telling me."

In 2011, the NFL adopted the Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol as a way to help ensure that players recover from concussions before returning to the field. The NFL concussion protocol is a five-step process that players must pass before they are medically cleared to play. The NFL has also adopted rules to help reduce concussions, including making significant changes this past year to kickoffs.

In October, the NFL said there was a 24% decrease in concussions during the preseason compared to 2023. The 44 concussions during the preseason was significantly fewer than the 91 concussions that were sustained during the 2017 preseason.

Despite the league's efforts, concussions continue to be part of the NFL. Fortunately for Ferguson, he's now feeling better and ready to help the Cowboys build on their current two-game winning streak. Dallas (5-7) will host Cincinnati (4-8) on Monday night.