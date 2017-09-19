Cowboys' Jason Garrett admits Ezekiel Elliott didn't put full effort into two plays

It wasn't just Dak Prescott who got called out by his coach following the Cowboys' 42-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. A day later, Jason Garrett also called out his star running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Garrett didn't rip Elliott for his lack of production (eight yards on nine carries). Instead, he admitted that Elliott didn't give his full effort on two plays, adding that the issue will be "addressed."

"Well, he had the two plays that were not good plays," Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. "The two interceptions, obviously. One of the things we preach to our team on both sides of the ball when there is a turnover, everybody is involved. If you're an offensive player, become a defensive player on a fumble or an interception.

"Zeke is one of the most natural competitors I've ever been around. He loves to play. He loves to practice. I think we've seen that through his first year playing. Those two plays were not indicative of the kind of competitor that he was and we have to get that addressed."

Ezekiel Elliott has decided to accept his suspension from Cowboys effective immediately after this interception pic.twitter.com/fCYOk6XoBD — Mr. Beastly (@inbeastitrust) September 18, 2017

After the game, Hall of Fame running back Ladainian Tomlinson accused Elliott of quitting during the game.

"I didn't like the way he quit today. I didn't like that. He absolutely quit on his team today. And there's gonna be times when you're not going to have room to run," Tomlinson said on NFL Network. "On a couple of plays, first his attitude on the sideline ... clearly, he didn't have any communication with his team.

"He didn't want to talk to his teammates. Sometimes when things are going wrong, as a leader of that team, as a captain, you've got to rally the troops."

Of note:

So let's state the obvious: The Cowboys experienced the lowest of lows on Sunday when the Broncos beat them by 25 points, held Elliott to fewer than 10 rushing yards, picked off Prescott twice, and torched Dallas for 42 points. The Cowboys as a whole -- not just Elliott and Prescott -- deserve blame. But that doesn't mean we should write them off. It's one loss in a 16-game season.

There's no shame in losing to the Broncos in Denver. It happens.

My best guess for what happens next? Elliott hears Garrett's message and runs all over the Cardinals, who have struggled through the first two weeks of the season. He's still one of the top running backs in the league and he's still running behind one of the best offensive lines in football. His effort level during two plays doesn't change that.