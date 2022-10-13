Jason Peters qualifies as a Philadelphia Eagles legend. A nine-time Pro Bowler and All-Decade selection with the Eagles in his 11 years with the franchise, Peters dominated opposing edge rushers for over a decade and was a vital leader in the locker room during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship run.

No left tackle has been better for the Eagles than Peters, but those days are over as the future Hall of Famer is finishing off his career with the Dallas Cowboys at 40 years old. As Peters sets to face his former team for the first time -- as a left guard for the Cowboys -- the Eagles legend had some fun for the fanbase he loves when he returns to Philly.

Let's just say Peters expects the proper Philadelphia welcome.

"I just know the Philly fans are f---ing idiots," Peters said Wednesday, via ESPN. "But they know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They going to cuss at you. They going to throw stuff. They pride they self on that, so they know that. Philly fans is the wildest fans out there to me."

Peters meant that in a good way as he's downplaying his return to Philadelphia. He made seven Pro Bowls and four of his All-Pro selections with the Eagles, establishing himself as one of the best left tackles of his era. The Eagles only had to give up a first-round and fourth-round pick in 2009 for a decade of greatness with Peters -- which resulted in a Super Bowl ring.

Forever grateful for his time in Philadelphia, Peters will be honored amongst the Eagles' greatest players when he officially calls it quits. Those days aren't here yet, so Peters has some vengeance on his mind.

"I got my first Super Bowl. I laid a lot of bricks there," Peters said. "Philly, that's my city. Just to go back, it'll be great to beat 'em."