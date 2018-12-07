Cowboys' Jaylon Smith fined $26K for helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints' Alvin Kamara

Jaylon Smith may not have been penalized for his hit of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Week 13, but the NFL came down on the Dallas Cowboys linebacker for his helmet-to-helmet tackle this week.

As ESPN's Todd Archer reported Friday, Smith has been fined $26,739 for his Nov. 29 hit, which forced Kamara onto the sidelines after a third-down stop by the Dallas defense.

Kamara was visibly dazed after the collision, using smelling salts to come to his senses at one point. And the hit was an obvious helmet-to-helmet infraction, with Smith launching full speed into the area of Kamara's head at the tail end of the latter's run. But referees either didn't see it or misjudged the angle of the hit, allowing Smith to get away with a 15-yard personal foul.

Alvin Kamara takes a brutal helmet-to-helmet illegal hit, drops the ball & stumbles getting up, & is put in the #concussion protocol.

No flag.

Passes "test" and is returned.

Appears to possibly use smelling salts later (pointed out by @alanschwarz)



This is fine. pic.twitter.com/imqqkvyPBg — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) November 30, 2018

Smith himself is already planning to appeal the $26,739 fine, per Archer, and told reporters Thursday he wasn't in the wrong.

"It's the last gladiator sport," he said. "As I was going to tackle him, he turned his body at the last second and I hit him. I hit him. I put my arms out to hit him and there was some contact. But, like I said, it's the game that we love and definitely no intentions to play the game the wrong way. I've been taught well."

