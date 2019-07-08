Cowboys' Jaylon Smith not sweating contract status: Jerry Jones will 'cut the check' when it's time

As the Cowboys work their way through contract negotiations with their young trio of offensive stars in quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, they're also well aware that a couple of their young defensive players will soon be in need of updated contracts -- most notably cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Jaylon Smith, both of whom are entering the final year of their rookie deals.

On Monday, Smith provided an update on his contract status. He's not sweating upcoming negotiations in large part because it sounds like he has faith Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won't shortchange him when the time comes.

"It's definitely a reality. At some point, the elite players have to receive their investment," Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "For me, it's just about embracing the season I'm in. My redshirt year, when I was recovering, I embraced it. My first year back, wasn't 100 percent ... I embraced that season. Last season was a phenomenal year returning to the elite player that I am, I embraced it.

"When it's time for Jerry to cut the check, it'll happen. I just got to embrace where I'm at. I'm blessed, for sure."

It's not at all Smith's fault, but the unfortunate reality of his situation is that the Cowboys aren't likely to make his contract extension a priority as they try to keep their core together. That's because when Smith's contract expires at the end of the upcoming season, he won't become an unrestricted free agent. He'll be a restricted free agent, making it significantly easier and cheaper for the Cowboys to retain him for at least another season. In other words, they can probably worry about his contract a year from now.

Smith was regarded as first-round talent as the end of his Notre Dame career neared, but a brutal knee injury in his final college game caused a massive slide down draft boards. Knowing the injury risk he carried but also understanding his potential when healthy, the Cowboys took him early in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He didn't play at all during his rookie season. He returned to the field in 2017, but didn't look fully healthy -- as he alluded to above. But this past season, Smith looked like the player he was always supposed to become. With Leighton Vander Esch, Smith formed one of the better -- maybe the best? -- linebacker duos in the league and helped the Cowboys allow the seventh-fewest yards and the sixth-fewest points while ranking ninth in defensive DVOA en route to a postseason appearance. On his part, Smith contributed 121 combined tackles and four sacks, finishing the season as Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest graded linebacker.

Assuming he stays healthy and continues to play at a high level, the Cowboys should try to keep them in their long-term plans. But they probably won't want to rush into a long-term extension knowing full well they can keep at a cheap price tag in 2020. Besides, for the time being, they're probably focused on reaching agreements with Prescott and Cooper -- not to mention they already had to extend edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence earlier this offseason.

Keeping their entire young nucleus that just helped them win the NFC East might prove to be difficult, but if the Cowboys are serious about returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season, it's probably necessary.