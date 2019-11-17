Cowboys' Jeff Heath ruled out vs. Lions, Josh Jones promoted, La'El Collins expected to play

Jeff Heath has battled through injury as best he could recently, but he's finally succumbed to what ails him. The starting strong safety for the Dallas Cowboys was relieved of defensive duties in the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and relegated solely to special teams work, but it wasn't because of poor play. Heath is nursing an injury to both knees and both of his shoulders, making it difficult to fathom he'd take the field against the Detroit Lions this week -- if for anything more than the aforementioned help on special teams.

The Cowboys have opted to simply sideline him for now, though, as first reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network, and a source tells me it's something they came to to terms with on Saturday.

This is why, on Saturday, they opted to move offensive lineman Adam Redmond to injured reserve to make room for the promotion of former Packers second-round pick Josh Jones, who signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in early October, and will get his first chance at suiting up for the them in Detroit. He won't get the start in Heath's absence though, with that honor being awarded to Darian Thompson, with rookie Donovan Wilson aiding as a rotational piece.

Additionally, but on a more positive note, the Cowboys are expected to have starting right tackle La'El Collins in tow against the Lions. Collins did not participate in two of this week's three practices and was limited on Friday, initially listed as questionable for Week 11, as he continues to work through an issue with his knee and a nagging one in his back. His presence is paramount in securing the right edge and keeps a poor-performing Cameron Fleming mostly on the sideline, giving the Cowboys a more solid OL front.

They'll need it, considering they will be without starting left guard Connor Williams for the next several weeks, after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee following the loss on "Sunday Night Football". They have a plan in place for Williams' absence, but it helps to not be without two starting offensive linemen -- something the Cowboys understand all too well.

In a game that won't feature Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford for the Lions, the Cowboys are looking to land their first win this season against an NFC North team, currently sitting at 0-2 in that regard.