ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a concussion in an accident at his home on Thursday night, but the details regarding how still remain murky on Sunday.

When news of the accident broke, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team was still "gathering information." Schottenheimer provided an initial, brief answer when asked if he had additional information following Dallas' 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

"No, not yet," Schottenheimer said.

However, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones has spoken directly with Diggs about what happened, but Jones may not fully believe Diggs even fully knows what happened.

"I don't know the combination of the injury and how it impacted, regarding concussion issue, I'm not sure that I know the detail of how that happened," Jones said postgame on Sunday. "He said what happened, and I'm not saying that didn't happen, but a lot of times, you're not the best viewer of what happened to you. … Yeah, no I won't get into that [what Diggs said happened], but the bottom line is that I do expect him back."

The bottom line out of Dallas is that Diggs' injury was "a fluke situation." The Cowboys also expect Diggs' absence because of the concussion to be brief after he missed Week 7.

"That was a fluke situation. I'm not expecting Trevon to be out long," Jones said.

"Yeah, I'm a Trevon fan," Schottenheimer said. "I'm excited to get him back, and hopefully it won't be too long."