The rift between the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons seems to grow by the day, and the latest comments from owner and general manager Jerry Jones may not help much. Jones had some harsh words for Parsons' agent when speaking with franchise legend Michael Irvin.

On Thursday's episode of Irvin's podcast, Jones said he and Parsons were able to come to an agreement on a new contract. When the Cowboys sent the details to Parsons' agent, he was not terribly receptive, according to Jones.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass," Jones said.

Jones added that he and Parsons had already hammered out contract length and guaranteed money. The Cowboys' owner accused Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, of spiking those negotiations.

"We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees and everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent," Jones said. "The agent said, 'Don't bother because we've got all that to negotiate.' Well, I'd already negotiated that. I'd already moved off my mark on several areas. The issue, very frankly, is we've had the negotiation in my mind. The agent is trying to get his nose in it and trying to come in there and improve off what we've already said."

That's when Jones crafted an odd metaphor, comparing Parsons' situation to a child running between parents looking for the answer he wants.

"It's the mama-daddy deal," Jones said. "You go in to mama, and she won't do it. She's the boss. She won't do it. So, you run in to daddy, and he says, 'Do it.' Then, you go back in to mama and say, 'Daddy said it was alright.' It's the old mama-daddy deal. We've all been there and done that."

Parsons is still in the midst of a hold-in as he looks for a new contract that would make him the highest-paid pass rusher in NFL history. Time is running out for both sides to reach a deal as Week 1 is just two weeks away.