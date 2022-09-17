Jerry Jones is well aware the Dallas Cowboys can't afford to muster an 0-2 start, which is why the team is banking on Cooper Rush to right the ship with Dak Prescott out. Even with the issues at offensive line and wide receiver, Jones is confident Rush can make the plays necessary to win multiple games for the Cowboys.

"I think Rush is up to the task of winning ball games for us, and he certainly has had a lot of experience in this offense," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Friday, via Pro Football Talk. "He and Kellen Moore have been joined at the hip for a long time. So, I like who we're lining up out there to give us a start right there.

"Dak is one of the best there is at finding the open guy and going to the right guy. Rush can do it, too."

Cooper Rush QB • CMP% 53.8 YDs 64 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4.92

Rush has been the No. 2 quarterback in two separate stints in Dallas, the first in 2017 when he was promoted to the backup role in Week 6 of his rookie season (as an undrafted free agent). He had that role for three years before being released in 2020 when Dallas signed Andy Dalton, only to return in October of that year after the New York Giants released him from their practice squad. Rush won the No. 2 job again in 2021 and also beat out Will Grier for the job this year.

He started one game for Dallas last year, completing 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (92.2 rating) in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. That team also had Amari Cooper and a healthy Michael Gallup on its roster. Cooper is on the Cleveland Browns and Gallup is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas has CeeDee Lamb , Dennis Houston and Noah Brown as its top three wideouts -- along with an offensive line that doesn't have three of its five starters from last year.

If Rush struggles, Jones insists the Cowboys will not search for another quarterback outside of the organization. The Cowboys are Rush's team until Prescott returns.